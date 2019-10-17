Dan's North ForkWhat to Do

North Fork Event Highlights: October 19–October 20, 2019

Out and about on the North Fork.

Dan's North Fork Team October 17, 2019
Shelter Island 5K
Shelter Island 5K, Photo: WordHampton

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, October 19–October 20, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Shelter Island 5K
Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m.

The 20th annual Shelter Island 5K run/walk, a USA Track & Field–certified course, was created out of the love for those who fight breast and women’s cancers. This year’s run benefits the North Fork Breast Health Coalition, the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Southampton Hospital and Lucia’s Angels. Registration is $40; $20 for kids.

Crescent Beach, 35 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. elitefeats.com/october-2019-shelter-island-fall-5k

Pindar Vineyard
Pindar Vineyards, Photo: Courtesy Pindar Vineyards

Rock the Harvest
Saturday, October 19, noon–6 p.m.

Celebrate harvest season at Pindar Vineyards’ Rock the Harvest event, featuring the epic band Bon Journey from 2–6 p.m. Food trucks will be on the premises all day, as will a special beach glass jewelry pop-up shop. Admission is free. The rain date is Saturday, October 26.

Pindar Vineyards, 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Karl Grossman
Karl Grossman, Photo: Courtesy Karl Grossman

Tea & Talk: Karl Grossman on Robert D.L. Gardiner & Gardiner’s Island
Saturday, October 19, 1 p.m.

Suffolk County journalist and professor of journalism Karl Grossman will describe visiting Gardiner’s Island and speak about his long connection to Robert David Lion Gardiner, who described himself as the island’s 16th Lord of the Manor. Grossman will screen the Gardiner’s Island segment of the documentary Can Suffolk Be Saved?—which he wrote and hosted in 1974. Admission is $25 and includes assorted teas, finger sandwiches and sweets. Advance registration is required.

Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881 ext. 100, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

oyster tasting
Image: Eric Cowez/123RF

Shelter Island Oyster Tasting
Saturday, October 19, 4 p.m.

Join the Shelter Island Historical Society in tasting delicious local oysters, appetizers, beer and wine. Peruse an exhibit displaying Shelter Island Oyster Company memorabilia from the private collection of Robert E. Walden III; enjoy live music; and learn about local shellfish from The Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve. Tickets are $60 at the door.

Havens Barn, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

14629166 - hollywood - june 26: the original 5th dimensions star on hollywood walk of fame on june 26, 2012 in hollywood, california. this star is located on hollywood blvd. and is one of 2400 celebrity stars.
The Original 5th Dimension star on Hollywood Avenue, Photo: Meinzahn/123RF

The 5th Dimension in Concert
Sunday, October 20, 7:30 p.m.

Suffolk Theater welcomes the six-time Platinum, Grammy Hall of Fame group The 5th Dimension for an unforgettable dinner concert experience. Original member Florence LaRue and company continue to deliver dynamic performances that stand the test of time and captivate audiences all over the world. Tickets are $65–$69, and there is a $10 dining minimum.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

