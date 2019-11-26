Dan’s Holidays in the Vines: What’s on the Menu for November 30

Join Dan’s Papers and a roster of top Hamptons and North Fork chefs and winemakers for the East End’s most spectacular wine-and-dine event, Dan’s Holidays in the Vines at RG|NY vineyard in Riverhead this Saturday, November 30.

You and 200 fellow guests are invited to eat, drink and be merry at this once-in-a-lifetime night of wine tastings, a six-course pairing dinner and VIP experience with culinary legend Claudia Fleming of North Fork Table & Inn celebrating the new release of her classic cookbook The Last Course—including a VIP gift bag.

Need more of a reason to go? Take a peek at the night’s menu below and follow the links to learn a little more about each of our star chefs.

VIP Cocktail Hour: 6–7 p.m.

Dinner: 7–10 p.m.

For the Table

Buttermilk Biscuits

House-made honey butter and chive butter

Marissa Drago, Main Road Biscuit Co.

First Course

Chopped Harvest Salad

Golden beets, artichoke hearts, hearty baby greens from

KK’s The Farm, Humboldt Fog, crispy shallots

Robby Beaver, The Frisky Oyster

Second Course

Warm Honey Squash Soup

with pepitas and smoky maple cream

Bruce Miller, PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill

Third Course

Lamb Altalkari

The Venezuelan version of curry, a fusion between Caribbean and West Indian cuisine. Served with a coconut-and-rice crepe, cherry tomatoes, and Creole salsa of red onion, cilantro and lime juice.

Cheo Avila, KonTiki @ The Gallery Hotel

Fourth Course

Local Striped Bass Livornese

Pan roasted and served atop spinach with a classic Livornese sauce

Kevin Garcia & Franklin Becker, Claudio’s

Fifth Course

Seared Crescent Farms Duck Breast

Parmesan scented risotto, local Brussels sprout leaves and pickled blueberries

Tom Schaudel, A Mano & Kingfish

Sixth Course

Holiday Dessert

House-made 70% stone-wheel-refined organic chocolate crema,

cranberry and mandarin orange.

Steven Amaral, North Fork Chocolate Company

Dan’s Holidays in the Vines hosted by RG|NY is this Saturday, November 30, from 6–10 p.m. at the RG|NY vineyard, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead.

Individual tickets are $110. VIP tickets are $150 and include access to VIP area with exclusive pours and treats, meet-and-greet and book signing with Claudia Fleming, and VIP gift bag. For more information and to get your tickets now, visit HolidaysInTheVines.com.