East End Kids Event Highlights: November 22–23, 2019

Five fun things for children and teens to do this weekend.

Dan's Hamptons Living Team November 22, 2019
Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, November 22–23, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting HamptonsNorth Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Culinary Arts Class
Saturday, November 23, 11:30 a.m.

Students explore their gastronomic potential under the guidance of a professionally trained chef. Hands-on workshops incorporate basic culinary and baking skills, healthy eating and flavor expansion. The session emphasizes the use of fresh, seasonal ingredients from East End farms. $40 pre-registration is required by calling or emailing Robin Volinski at rvolinski@ross.org.

Ross School, 18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton. 631-907-5540, ross.org

Dungeons and Dragons
Friday, November 22, 4 p.m.

Hampton Library introduces the wildly popular role playing game Dungeon and Dragons. Teenagers in grades six and up are invited to join Dungeon Master Liam, a local teen with plenty of DnD experience, to embark on a wild adventure into your own imagination. Space is limited, so free registration is required.

Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

Saturday Camp
Saturday, November 23, 9 a.m.–noon

Campers ages 3–10 enjoy a morning on the farm, feeding furry friends and playing on a playground made with  recycled materials. They’ll learn about sustainable living, farm animals and nature’s cycle, while taking part in a fun, themed activity. This is a drop-off class that requires $75 pre-registration.

Green School, 287 Merchants Path, Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org

Making Bird Feeders from Recycled Materials
Saturday, November 23, 10:30 a.m.

Join SoFo for a bird walk through Vineyard Field to see which birds are here in the winter, then finish off this fun adventure by making a bird feeder to bring home! Bring your own recycled two-liter soda bottle that will be transformed into an upcycled bird feeder. $15 pre-registration is required for adults, $10 for kids.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Science Saturday Workshop: Science of Nutrition
Saturday, November 23, 2 p.m.

How do we measure energy in food and drinks? Learn how to read labels and make healthy choices for healthy bodies. Admission to the science center is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

