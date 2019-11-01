East End Kids Event Highlights: November 2–November 3, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, November 2–November 3, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Enchanted Forest Trail

Saturday, November 2, noon–2 p.m.

Families with children 2–7 can follow a friendly guide to meet whimsical, fun and educational characters on Quogue Wildlife Refuge’s forest trails. The parking lot will be full of games and activities, so come in costume and prepare for a magical day of play. $10 reservations are required in advance.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Culinary Arts for Kids

Saturday, November 2, 11:30 a.m.

Students will explore their gastronomic potential under the guidance of a professionally trained chef. Hands-on workshops incorporate basic culinary and baking skills, healthy eating and flavor expansion. The session emphasizes the use of fresh and seasonal ingredients from local East End farms. $40 registration is required.

Ross School, 18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton. 631-907-5540, ross.org

Comic Extravaganza & Super Smash Bros. Competition

Saturday, November 2, noon–3 p.m.

The Southampton Youth Bureau hosts the second annual Comic Extravaganza, featuring Nancy Silberkleit, Co-CEO to Archie Comics and the hit-show Riverdale, a cosplay contest, comic book merchants, graphic artists and a Super Smash Bros. competition. Admission is free, though cosplay entry is $3 and Smash entry is $5.

Hampton Bays Community Center, 25 Ponquogue Ave in Hampton Bays. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Science Saturday Workshop: Optical Illusionists

Saturday, November 2, 2 p.m.

Discover the science of magic! Become a junior optical illusionist by experimenting with reflections and optical illusions. Admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Feeding Time at the Museum

Sunday, November 3, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Get ready for a behind-the-scenes tour at Southampton Natural History Museum (SoFo). See how SoFo prepares the food for the animals to eat, then get up close and personal with the animals as they’re fed. Advance registration is required—$14 for adults and $10 for children.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org