North Fork Event Highlights: November 1–November 3, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, November 1–November 3, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

EDITOR’S PICK

Guided Exploration of Hallockville and Beyond

Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m.

Join the Peconic Land Trust for a guided walk around the historic Hallockville Museum Farm and up to the trails of Hallock State Park, led by historian Richard Wines and birder Nancy Gilbert. Explore the geology, flora and fauna of the site and look for birds of prey and late migrants along the way. Bring binoculars and sturdy shoes. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Greenport Village First Fridays Art Walk

Friday, November 1, 6–9 p.m.

Explore the rich art community of Greenport as you follow along this self-guided tour, discovering 6 dedicated art spaces and 12 partner businesses. Select stops may also feature artist talks, open mics and special discounts. A brochure/map is available at each participating business. The art pictured is part of the Four Rooms II exhibition on view at VSOP Projects through December 1.

Various Greenport locations, Main and Front streets, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Wading River Fall Festival

Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Wading River-Shoreham Chamber of Commerce presents the 2nd annual Fall Festival, a day for the community to come together for a day of fun, food, arts and crafts, contests, vendors and entertainment.

The Duck Ponds, North Country Road and Sound Avenue, Wading River. wadingrivershorehamchamber.com

12th Annual Snowflake Regatta

Sunday, November 3, 6 a.m.–4 p.m.

The East End Rowing community welcomes novice, junior and master rowers to a US Rowing–sanctioned, 3,000-meter head race on the beautiful, protected waters of the Peconic River in downtown Riverhead. The race course winds along the river with a finish line that provides clear, protected viewing for friends and family.

Peconic Riverfront, Riverhead. regattacentral.com

A Blues Salute to Robert Johnson

Sunday, November 3, 7:30 p.m.

Suffolk Theater presents a tribute to Robert Johnson, lauded as “the most important blues musician who ever lived.” The incredible show features Blues Hall of Fame legends John Hammond and Guy Davis, as well as local blues greats Kerry Kearney and Rob Europe. Tickets $49–$59, and there is a $10 dining minimum. Door to the restaurant and bar open at 6 p.m.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com