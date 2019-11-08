East End Kids Event Highlights: November 9–November 11, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, November 9–November 11, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Field Enhancement: Tree Identification

Sunday, November 10, 2 p.m.

Master the basic vocabulary and identification of tree species native to the East End in this hands-on program, where attendees will learn about fall foliage through field sampling. Bring water and dress appropriately for exploring the outdoors. Registration is required and is $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Lip Balm Workshop

Saturday, November 9, 2 p.m.

If your child is between the ages ages of 8 and 12 and loves a good lip balm, they won’t want to miss this special workshop brought to the library by Hampton Organix. Kids will make their own lip balm using natural and non-toxic ingredients. Space is limited, so register to reserve your spot.

Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Science Saturday Workshop: Molecular Gastronomy

Saturday, November 9, 2 p.m.

In a lab setting, participants perform hands-on experiments that explore the molecular nature of matter. Experimentation culminates in the production of a particularly tasty crystallized concoction,commonly known as ice cream! Admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Extreme Rec Day

Monday, November 11, 9:45 a.m.–3 p.m.

The Southampton Youth Bureau and Southampton Youth Services team up to host their annual Extreme Rec Day. Children in grades K–6 will enjoy a day filled with inflatables, giant Jenga, arts and crafts, board games, basketball, lunch, plenty of snacks and more. $15 registration is required.

Southampton Youth Services, 1370A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Observing Mercury’s Transit Across the Sun

Monday, November 11, 10 a.m.–noon

The transit of Mercury, when the planet can be seen crossing between the Earth and the Sun, takes place this Veterans Day. Families are invited to join Montauk Observatory astronomers for a safe look through solar telescopes at Mercury’s transit across the Sun. The event is free, but donations are appreciated. Online registration is required.

Montauk Observatory, 18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton. mercurytransit.eventbrite.com