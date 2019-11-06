Hamptons Event Highlights: November 8–November 12, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, November 8–November 12, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Veterans Day in the Hamptons

November 11–12, Times Vary

In honor of Veterans Day, these Hamptons events help you celebrate and thank our brave veterans for their incredible service.

The Chelberg & Battle American Legion Auxiliary Post 388’s Veterans Day Parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11 and travels down Sag Harbor’s Main Street. Southampton’s Commission on Veterans Patriotic Events will hold a parade in the village on Monday at 11 a.m., which will be immediately followed by a service in Agawam Park.

Hampton Bays Public Library (52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays) hosts its sixth annual Salute to Our Hampton Bay Veterans on Tuesday, November 12 at noon. Local wartime heroes will share their stories and memorabilia, while everyone enjoys lunch provided by Panera Bread.

National Theatre Live: Midsummer Night’s Dream

Friday, November 8, 7 p.m.

A feuding fairy king and queen of the forest cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play. As their dispute grows, the magical royal couple meddle with mortal lives leading to love triangles, mistaken identities and transformations—with hilarious, but dark consequences. Tickets to the screening are $18.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Rising Stars Piano Series: Kara Huber

Saturday, November 9, 6 p.m.

The Rising Stars Piano Series is a showcase of local talent, with many performers hailing from Pianofest of the Hamptons. The star of this weekend’s show is Grammy-nominated American pianist Kara Huber, hailed as a flawless and absolutely dazzling musician. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Students under 21 are admitted at no charge.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Paint Your World Closing Day Toast & Tour

Sunday, November 10, 12:30 pm

Join Southampton artist, illustrator, author and Dan’s Papers cover artist extraordinaire Mickey Paraskevas as he closes the curtain on his 40-year retrospective show. Mickey will give a guided tour of the exhibition, then there’s a celebratory bubbly toast. This event is free, and no reservations are required. Paraskevas’s art will remain on view until 6 p.m.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Julie Andrews Screening & Book Signing

Sunday, November 10, 3 p.m.

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Cinema join forces for a tribute to Julie Andrews, in celebration of her second memoir’s, Home Work, release. The event features a screening of Blake Edwards’ That’s Life!, in which both Andrews and co-author Emma Walton Hamilton appear. A Q&A and book signing with the mother-daughter duo follow the screening. Tickets are $85–$150.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org