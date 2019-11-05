Photo Galleries
The Inaugural Dan’s Haunted Hamptons Bash in Photos
The inaugural Dan’s Haunted Hamptons Bash was held at the Southampton Arts Center on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Costumed guests partied all night long—dancing to the tunes of DJ Phresh; munching on delicious food by Chef Scott Kampf of Union Cantina, Union Burger Bar and Southampton Social Club; drinking refreshing cocktails and hard seltzers; smiling for the camera in the spooky photo booth and viewing Mickey Paraskevas’ art on display as part of the Paint Your World exhibition. It was a Halloween party for the ages!
