Jimmy Fallon Learns About Wine Tasting with Gary Vaynerchuk

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon, noted fan of Wölffer Estate Vineyard, had a wine-related segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week.

Fallon spoke with wine expert, author and television personality Gary Vaynerchuk about Vaynerchuk’s new line, Empathy Wines, and learned about tasting.

Vaynerchuk, known for his enthusiastic and high-energy persona, taught Fallon about the color, nose and taste of red wine. Fallon swirled the glass and learned about legs (which shows if a wine has a high alcohol content), then tried to find the wine’s nose (he found a blackberry smell), then tasted two wines to figure out which one was more expensive.

Fallon recently name-dropped Wölffer during a segment in which he played “True Confessions” with Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. The host and funnyman claimed that he gave Jerry Seinfeld the Heimlich maneuver during a wine tasting at Wölffer Estate, but it was ultimately revealed to not be true.

Watch the wine tasting clip above.