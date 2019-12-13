South O’ the Highway

Andy Cohen Animated Series Launching on Quibi

'The Andy Cohen Diaries' is the latest project from the busy producer.

SOTH Team December 13, 2019
Andy Cohen, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Andy Cohen, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Upcoming short-form streaming service Quibi has added a high-profile new project to its slate of programming in the form of The Andy Cohen Diaries, an animated series from producer and personality Andy Cohen.

The Andy Cohen Diaries will be 10 minutes each, animated in the style of the covers of his Andy Cohen Diaries book series. Deadline reports that the show will feature Cohen talking about his celebrity encounters, behind-the-scenes of his shows, going out on the town and navigating fatherhood for the first time.


“I’m so excited to start writing more adventures in my diaries, and animated, short installments represent the perfect format to bring these to life,” Cohen told Deadline. The six-episode series will be produced by Cohen and his company, Most Talkative Productions, as well as Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley.

The producer behind the Real Housewives franchise, Cohen is best known for his talk show Watch What Happens Live on Bravo. This past February, Cohen welcomed his first child into the world, Benjamin Allen Cohen. The women of Real Housewives threw Cohen a wild baby shower, with a superstar guest list that included John Mayer, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice and many others. A second baby shower was thrown at Cohen’s Greenwich Village apartment, with East Enders Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker in attendance.

Quibi has also attracted East Ender Steven Spielberg, who is working on a horror series tentatively titled Spielberg After Dark. The series will reportedly only be available to view after midnight. Quibi was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg as a mobile-optimized streaming service filled with short, easily digestible shows for a younger generation.

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez
December 11, 2019
108

Golden Globe Nominations: Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lopez & More

Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow solo movie
December 5, 2019
260

Marvel Studios Releases ‘Black Widow’ Movie Trailer

Bethenny Frankel
December 1, 2019
295

Bethenny Frankel Still Has Controversial Nutcracker from ‘RHONY’

Jimmy Fallon and wine expert Gary Vaynerchuk on 'The Tonight Show'
November 29, 2019
619

Jimmy Fallon Learns About Wine Tasting with Gary Vaynerchuk