Andy Cohen Animated Series Launching on Quibi

Upcoming short-form streaming service Quibi has added a high-profile new project to its slate of programming in the form of The Andy Cohen Diaries, an animated series from producer and personality Andy Cohen.

The Andy Cohen Diaries will be 10 minutes each, animated in the style of the covers of his Andy Cohen Diaries book series. Deadline reports that the show will feature Cohen talking about his celebrity encounters, behind-the-scenes of his shows, going out on the town and navigating fatherhood for the first time.

This is a photo of @Andy.

Imagine it was animated, looked like the cover of his book, and was a 10 minute-long episode.

That’s what his new Quibi show will be like. pic.twitter.com/CIivesrnuw — Quibi (@Quibi) December 12, 2019



“I’m so excited to start writing more adventures in my diaries, and animated, short installments represent the perfect format to bring these to life,” Cohen told Deadline. The six-episode series will be produced by Cohen and his company, Most Talkative Productions, as well as Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley.

The producer behind the Real Housewives franchise, Cohen is best known for his talk show Watch What Happens Live on Bravo. This past February, Cohen welcomed his first child into the world, Benjamin Allen Cohen. The women of Real Housewives threw Cohen a wild baby shower, with a superstar guest list that included John Mayer, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice and many others. A second baby shower was thrown at Cohen’s Greenwich Village apartment, with East Enders Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker in attendance.

Quibi has also attracted East Ender Steven Spielberg, who is working on a horror series tentatively titled Spielberg After Dark. The series will reportedly only be available to view after midnight. Quibi was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg as a mobile-optimized streaming service filled with short, easily digestible shows for a younger generation.