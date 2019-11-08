South O’ the Highway

Andy Cohen Books to Launch in 2020 with Mariah Carey Memoir

The TV producer and personality will launch his own book imprint.

SOTH Team November 8, 2019
Andy Cohen, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
A memoir by music superstar Mariah Carey is being published by Amagansett resident Andy Cohen’s new imprint, Andy Cohen Books.

The imprint by Henry Holt and Company, which was originally announced in 2016, will launch in 2020 with three books. In addition to Carey’s untitled memoir, Andy Cohen Books will release The Queen V by Jackie Walter about vaginal health, and Bodacious Dreams and Bevelations, a memoir by motivational personality Bevy Smith. Cohen has published three books of his own with Henry Holt and Company: Most Talkative, The Andy Cohen Diaries and Superficial

The producer behind the Real Housewives franchise, Cohen is best known for his talk show Watch What Happens Live on Bravo. This past February, Cohen welcomed his first child into the world, Benjamin Allen Cohen. The women of Real Housewives threw Cohen a wild baby shower, with a superstar guest list that included John Mayer, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice and many others. A second baby shower was thrown at Cohen’s Greenwich Village apartment, with East Enders Anderson Cooper, Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker in attendance.

Cohen purchased his Amagansett home in March 2019. Parker reportedly helped Cohen pick the property and lives down the street. Prior to the Amagansett house, Cohen had a home in Sag Harbor.

