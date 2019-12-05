Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Arts & Entertainment

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many South Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!

BEST ART GALLERY

Platinum – White Room Gallery

Gold – Fitzgerald Gallery

Silver – Tulla Booth Gallery

Bronze – Romany Kramoris Gallery

BEST LOCAL MUSICIAN

*Hall of Famer – Nancy Atlas

Platinum – Ray Red

Gold – Monica Murphy

Silver – Jeff Allegue

Bronze – Sarah Conway

BEST LOCAL BAND

*Hall of Famer – New Life Crisis

*Hall of Famer – Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks

Platinum – In the Groove

Gold – SOULED Out

Silver – Hopefully Forgiven

Bronze – HooDoo Loungers

BEST MOVIE THEATER

Platinum – UA Southampton 4

Gold – UA East Hampton 6

Silver – UA Hampton Bays 5

BEST MUSEUM

Platinum – Parrish Art Museum

Gold – South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO)

Silver – Guild Hall

Bronze – Southampton History Museum

BEST RADIO STATION

Platinum – WEHM

Gold – WLNG

Silver – WPPB

Bronze – WELJ

BEST THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Platinum – Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC)

Gold – Bay Street Theater

Silver – Guild Hall

Bronze – Southampton Cultural Center

BEST THEATER GROUP

Platinum – WHBPAC Arts Education Program

Gold – Stages, A Children’s Theater Workshop Inc

Silver – Hampton Theatre Company

Bronze – Our Fabulous Variety Show