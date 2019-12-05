Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Arts & Entertainment

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many South Fork Arts & Entertainment categories!
BEST ART GALLERY
Platinum – White Room Gallery
Gold – Fitzgerald Gallery
Silver – Tulla Booth Gallery
Bronze – Romany Kramoris Gallery
BEST LOCAL MUSICIAN
*Hall of Famer – Nancy Atlas
Platinum – Ray Red
Gold – Monica Murphy
Silver – Jeff Allegue
Bronze – Sarah Conway
BEST LOCAL BAND
*Hall of Famer – New Life Crisis
*Hall of Famer – Gene Casey & the Lone Sharks
Platinum – In the Groove
Gold – SOULED Out
Silver – Hopefully Forgiven
Bronze – HooDoo Loungers
BEST MOVIE THEATER
Platinum – UA Southampton 4
Gold – UA East Hampton 6
Silver – UA Hampton Bays 5
BEST MUSEUM
Platinum – Parrish Art Museum
Gold – South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO)
Silver – Guild Hall
Bronze – Southampton History Museum
BEST RADIO STATION
Platinum – WEHM
Gold – WLNG
Silver – WPPB
Bronze – WELJ
BEST THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Platinum – Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC)
Gold – Bay Street Theater
Silver – Guild Hall
Bronze – Southampton Cultural Center
BEST THEATER GROUP
Platinum – WHBPAC Arts Education Program
Gold – Stages, A Children’s Theater Workshop Inc
Silver – Hampton Theatre Company
Bronze – Our Fabulous Variety Show