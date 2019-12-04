Eat, Drink and Party on the East End This Holiday Season

The holiday season is brimming with delish dining experiences and lavish parties to enjoy across the Hamptons and North Fork. Whether you’re looking for a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings or a happenin’ New Year’s bash, we’ve got you covered.

Join your fellow Southampton Town business owners at Southampton Social Club for the Southampton Business Alliance Holiday Party on Friday, December 6 from 6–9 p.m. Chef Scott Kampf will prepare delicious appetizers and a light buffet for guests to savor alongside the open bar. Tickets are $55. (631-728-1929, southamptonalliance.org). Then on Tuesday, December 31 from 7 p.m.–4 a.m., the annual Southampton Social Club New Year’s Eve Party offers three package tiers ($95, $150, $200) featuring a top-shelf open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, bubbly toast at midnight, four-course dinner, bottle service menu, a live viewing of the Times Square ball drop, party favors and more. Email events@southamptonsocialclub.com or call for package details and tickets. Southampton Social Club, 256 Elm Street, Southampton. 631-287-1400, southamptonsocialclub.com

Invite your work friends and colleagues to the Big Little Holiday Party at East Wind on Friday, December 13 from 7–11 p.m., where you’ll network, dance to a live DJ, feast on a full buffet, enter to win fabulous prizes and celebrate the season. Tickets are $60. The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 NY-25A, Wading River. 631-929-6585, eastwindlongisland.com

Long Island Aquarium has holiday family fun covered in Riverhead. On December 15 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., guests can indulge on a buffet brunch, craft holiday keepsakes and take photos with Santa in the Sea Star Ballroom as part of their annual Santa Brunch. Tickets are $27 for kids and $55 for adults and teens. On New Year’s Eve from 6:30–11 p.m., bring the family to Fishes & Wishes, an annual party that includes a cocktail hour, a buffet dinner, children’s crafts, a live DJ, a meet-and-greet with an adorable penguin and a mock-midnight bubbly and sparkling cider toast at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 for children and $99 for adults and teens. Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Why cook Christmas dinner this year when you can dine at the luxurious waterview restaurant at Baron’s Cove? Menu items include oven-roasted turkey breast, glazed ham, fluffy mashed potatoes and more from 2–9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25. The menu is $74 for adults and $28 for children. Since you’re dining out for one holiday, you might as well make it two. Baron’s Cove offers two seating times for a New Year’s Eve dinner—$110 from 5–8:30 p.m. and $140 from 9:30–11 p.m.—that includes free-range chicken, prime rib and an exciting list of appetizers. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2101, caperesorts.com/barons-cove

Mirabelle Restaurant and Tavern at the Three Village Inn is serving a Christmas Eve three-course prix fixe menu that boasts numerous delectable options, including Peconic Bay Scallops Fricassee, Butternut Squash Ravioli and more. Reservations are $68 for adults and teens and half-price for kids 10 and under. Follow up on Christmas dinner with New Year’s Eve dinner and a New Year’s Day Champagne Brunch. Beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, $68–prix fixe dinner menu options include Three Cheese Agnolotti, Fettuccine and Winter Truffles, Poached Halibut and more. Toast the end of the holiday season with a glass of mimosa or bubbly from noon–4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, as you taste seafood dishes, roasts, fruit platters and more for $39 per person. Mirabelle Restaurant and Tavern at the Three Village Inn, 150 Main Street, Stony Brook. 631-751-0555, lessings.com

Don’t miss Almond’s 19th annual Christmas Eve Suckling Pig Roast, benefitting the Pajama Program, an organization providing PJs and critical resources to children in need. Reservations are $36, and, in addition to the pig roast and seasonal accompaniments, the regular a la carte menu will be available from 5–9:30 p.m. Almond, 1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

Pierre’s will serve a Christmas a la carte menu all day, comprising appetizing options from their classic brunch and dinner menus. With popular French cuisine so authentic and flavorful, you’d be wise to make an additional reservation for New Year’s dinner before it’s too late. Pierre’s, 2468 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5110, pierresbridgehampton.com

Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center’s 5th annual Topping Rose House Holiday Dinner features three mouth-watering courses, wine and cocktails plus a silent auction with incredible prizes to win. Tickets are $200 and help the organization provide educational and enrichment programs to local children. (917-741-6257, bhccrc.org). Forge ahead into the new Roaring ’20s at Topping Rose’s next holiday event, Return to the ’20s with Veuve Clicquot. The Champagne party packs a live DJ, food and more from on New Year’s Eve from 10 p.m.–1 a.m. Tickets are $100. Topping Rose House, 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0870, toppingrosehouse.com

Tom Manuel’s New Year’s Eve Extravaganza is an evening loaded with refreshing cocktails, hot appetizers, flavorsome dinner, dancing and music by The Jazz Loft All-Stars and a surprise guest vocalist. A bubbly toast and ball drop will christen the New Year. Tickets are $185, and doors open at 8:30 p.m. The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

Step back in time to the Roaring ’20s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa on New Year’s Eve from 8 p.m.–midnight. Don your best Gatsby-inspired attire and prepare to swing to live jazz and DJ Vikas. Munch on a raw bar and tasty hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef Dane Sayles as you grab a glass or two from the open bar. Tickets to the Gurney’s New Year’s Eve Party are $150, and include a bubbly toast at midnight. Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com

Lulu Kitchen & Bar will offer a New Year’s Eve Lounge and seatings, replete with a special menu, drinks, live music and a bubbly toast at midnight. The set menu is $125, and the lounge menu is a la carte. Lulu Kitchen & Bar, 126 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Ring in the new year by feasting on cuisine by Chef Noah Schwartz, dancing to the tunes of DJ Phil, busting a gut at a Long Island Comedy show and toasting 2020 at Suffolk Theater’s New Year’s Laugh, Dine and Dance at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49–$59. If you can’t make it to the main event, there’s always the epic After Hours Dance Party that rages from 10 p.m.–1 a.m. Admission is $15. Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com