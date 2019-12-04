Hamptons Event Highlights: December 5–9, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, December 5–9, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

East Hampton Santa Parade & Lighting of the Windmill

Saturday, December 7, 2:30–8:30 p.m.

Here comes Santa Claus, right down East Hampton Main Street in the annual parade officially kicking off the village’s holiday season. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., Mr. and Mrs. Claus lead festive floats and colorful characters from the First Presbyterian Church to Hook Windmill for the yearly holiday lighting at 3:45 p.m. Explore local shops from 4–8:30 p.m. to discover wonderful gifts for the whole family in the East Hampton Holiday Night Market.

Throughout East Hampton Village, 631-324-0362, easthamptonchamber.com

Hamptons Doc Fest

December 5–9, Times vary

The 12th annual Hamptons Doc Fest lineup brings Hamptons audiences five days of diverse documentaries, discussions, panels, media labs, award ceremonies and celebrations. The festival features dozens of films, including Very Ralph, Gay Chorus Deep South, 17 Blocks, No Fear No Favor, Citizen K and David Crosby: Remember My Name. Tickets are $15.

Bay Street Theater and Southampton Arts Center. hamptonsdocfest.com

Wölffer Estate Lighting of the Vines

Saturday, December 7, 6 p.m.

The stunning event, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, features the lighting of Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s vines with 15,000 LED lights, plus plenty of wine and hors d’oeuvres, live jazz by Vanessa Trouble and a silent wreath auction benefiting The Retreat, a local domestic violence prevention agency. Tickets are $95 and $35 for children ages 1–6.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard, 139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Maureen’s Haven Winter Benefit

Saturday, December 7, 6 p.m.

Show your support for Maureen’s Haven Homeless Outreach at the second annual Winter Benefit, a night filled with music, dancing, tasty bites, refreshing pours and fabulous auction prizes. Tickets are $50 and help Maureen’s Haven provide food, shelter and medical consultation to the East End’s homeless population through the cold winter and spring months.

Seasons of Southampton, 15 Prospect Street, Southampton. 631-727-6831, maureenshaven.com

Amagansett Life-Saving Station Holiday Bazaar

Sunday, December 8, noon–4 p.m.

Peruse exotic and useful wares by East End artisans to support the Amagansett Life-Saving & Coast Guard Station’s historic 1902 building and educational programs. Take care of all your holiday shopping with HAMPTONS Handpoured candles, birdhouses and trays by Michael Cinque, Plan Bee Balms, Essence to Essence natural skin and beauty products, jewelry by Eleni Prieston, posters by Scott Bluedorn, skateboards from Grain Surfboards, Godiva chocolates and more. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free.

Amagansett Life-Saving & Coast Guard Station, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. 917-912-9595, amagansettlss.org