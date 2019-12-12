North Fork Event Highlights: December 13–15, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, December 13–15, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

The Riverhead Christmas Parade & Bonfire

Saturday, December 14, 3–7 p.m.

Frosty temperatures are no match for the warmth of Downtown Riverhead Lions Club’s 68th annual holiday parade and Riverhead Business Improvement District’s 20th annual bonfire. The parade begins at the corner of Osborn Avenue and West Main Street and ends on Peconic Riverfront, where the community will marvel at the massive bonfire and Santa’s gingerbread house display. Bring a chair and a Thermos to cozy up with friends and family by the comforting blaze, sip hot chocolate, munch on candy canes, take pictures with Santa, listen to holiday music and celebrate the holidays. Admission is free.

Downtown Riverhead. riverheadbid.com

Riverhead Holiday Light Show

November 13–15, 5–9 p.m.

Prepare to be amazed by the largest drive-through light show in Suffolk County, featuring dozens of dazzling displays that will delight the whole family. The show is open on select dates through December 29 and is approximately 20–25 minutes long. Tickets are $23 per car, and all online purchases can be used any day the light show is open. Photos with Santa are $22.

Long Island Sports Park, 149 Edwards Avenue, Calverton. riverheadlightshow.com

Big Little Holiday Party

Friday, December 13, 7 p.m.

Bring your colleagues to celebrate, network, dance and feast at a festive holiday party. Enjoy a full buffet, premium open bar, live DJ, prizes and more. Tickets are $60.

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 NY-25A, Wading River. 631-929-6585, eastwindlongisland.com

Long Island Aquarium’s Santa Brunch

Sunday, December 15, 10 a.m., noon & 2 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday season at the annual Santa Brunch, where you’ll enjoy a delicious buffet brunch in the beautiful Sea Star Ballroom, make a special take-home holiday keepsake, take family photos with Santa and explore the aquarium. Tickets are $55; $27 for kids.

Long Island Aquarium, 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play

December, 15, 6:30 p.m.

Join Clarence, George Bailey, Mary Bailey, Uncle Billy, Zuzu, Sam Wainwright and the whole gang for the Suffolk Performing Arts Alliance’s It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, directed by Cindy Clifford. The doors to the restaurant and bar open at 5 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum per person. Tickets are $15; $5 for children.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com