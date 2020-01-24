East End Kids Event Highlights: January 25–28, 2020

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, January 25–28, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Science Saturday Workshop: Crime Detective

Saturday, January 25, 2 p.m.

Bring your future detective out to investigate a fake crime scene using techniques of fingerprinting, chromatography and various clues. Solve the crime of the missing Madagascar hissing roaches in this fun and challenging experience. Admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead.631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Playdough Party

Saturday, January 25, 11 a.m.

If you have a child age 3 or up who loves to make a mess, then bring them to the Amagansett Free Library for a morning of fun with playdough. This event is free, but registration is requested.

Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Dungeons and Dragons Club

Saturday, January 25, 1 p.m.

Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) newbies and experts in grades 7 and up are invited to join Quogue Library Dungeon Master Stephen Jordan for an exhilarating night of imagination. Keep it simple with a pre-made character or get creative and make your own. This event is free, but registration is required.

Quogue Firehouse, 117 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-4224 ext.101, quoguelibrary.org

Italian Wall Lizards: Our New Neighbors

Sunday, January 26, 10:30 am

Italian wall lizards are the only species of lizard that can be found living on Long Island. Released from a pet shop in Hempstead, they’ve made their way much farther west and east, and we can expect them to continue until they reach The End. They are highly adaptable and show evidence of quick evolution. How do these lizards survive the winter? Do they harm our native wildlife? How do they spread? Come learn all about these fascinating little creatures. Registration is $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Playful Learning Art Workshop

Tuesday, January 28, 4:15 p.m.

Awaken your child’s inner artist as they engage in process-based art experiences, learn about great artists and explore a selection of fine art mediums such as sculpture, painting, drawing, collage and more. This class encourages children to express themselves, develop new skills, problem-solve design challenges and cultivate an artist’s mindset. Registration is $35.

Playful Learning Studio, 43 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-899-4574, playfullearning.net