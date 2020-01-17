East End Kids Event Highlights: January 18–20, 2020

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, December 18–20, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Reading with Wally

Saturday, January 18, 10 a.m.

Half golden retriever, half labrador retriever, all good boy—Wally is an extra friendly dog who loves kids and listening to them read stories. Children can pet Wally while they read or listen to a story being read. This event is free, and no registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Designing for a Future with Rising Seas: Hands-on Lego Workshop

Saturday, January 18, 10:30 a.m.

In this workshop children will discuss and design architecture, using LEGOs, to fit the needs of society as we face rising seas resulting from global warming. Using their innate creative aptitude, participants will seek imaginative ways to design for the future while learning the underlying facts about sea level rise. Registration is $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Science Saturday Workshop: Flight

Saturday, January 18, 2 p.m.

Families will learn about and experiment with Newton’s First Law of Motion, the Bernoulli Principle and the forces of flight. Each participant will make a plane to take home. Admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Drawing the Buddha’s Face with Pia Leighton

Saturday, January 18, 2 p.m.

In this two-week workshop, Pia Leighton, a reiki practitioner based in Amagansett, will guide children ages 8–12 in drawing the Buddha’s face, to practice drawing as a form of meditation. Space is very limited, so advance registration is required. Admission is free.

Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Martin Luther King Jr. Camp

Monday, January 20, 9 a.m.

Get ready to make new friends on the farm, some two-legged and some four-legged. Children ages 3–10 should head to the Green School farm for a beach party in the winter to celebrate friendship, kindness, tolerance and acceptance. Campers will enjoy outdoor play, arts and crafts, storytime, pony rides and plenty of time with the farm animals. Registration is $95 per child.

Green School, 287 Merchants Path Sagaponack. 631-237-1148, the-green-school.org