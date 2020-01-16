North Fork Event Highlights: January 17–20, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, January January 17–20, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Johnny Cash Birthday Celebration

Friday, January 17, 8 p.m.

Happy birthday Johnny Cash! This winter, enter the “Ring of Fire” with a night of classic Johnny and June Cash duets, with Stephen Horst (Million Dollar Quartet) starring as the Country, Rock & Roll and Gospel Hall of Famer. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum. Tickets are $45–$49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Greenport Comedy Night

Friday, January 17, 8 p.m.

Laugh out loud with three of New York’s top comedians—Dr. Harry Freedman (opened for Ray Romano and starred in Everybody Loves Raymond), Dennis Rooney (opened for Andrew Dice Clay and made it to the final 4 of Caroline’s Comedy Madness Competition) and Carie Karavis (appeared on Comedy Central). Tickets are $20.

Greenport Harbor Brewery, 42155 Main Road, Peconic. eventbrite.com/e/comedy-night

Sylvester Manor Concert Series: Damn Tall Buildings

Saturday, January 18, 7:30 p.m.

Sylvester Manor’s 2020 series kicks off with the annual January Bluegrass show, featuring Brooklyn’s Damn Tall Buildings. The band radiates the energy of a ragtag crew of music students playing bluegrass on the street, but anchors that energy through their instrumental chops, their strong songwriting and their varied influences that stretch beyond bluegrass, even beyond American roots music altogether. Tickets are $30–$45.

Shelter Island High School, 33 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

RG|NY Blending Session

Sunday, January 19, 1 p.m.

Join RG|NY winemaker Lilia Pérez for a unique tasting and blending session where you’ll create your own blend from a mixture of four red wine varieties. Pair each sip with cheese, charcuterie and chocolate, then take home two bottles of your masterpiece at the end of the class. Tickets are $70–$80.

RG|NY, 6025 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

Basic Winter Trail Skills Hike

Monday, January 20, 1 p.m.

Hallock State Park Preserve is a shorefront park preserve that offers nearly one mile of pristine beachfront along the Long Island Sound. All are welcome to join Peconic Land Trust for a family-friendly hiking program to learn and review basic trail skills and safety. The group will meet in the upper parking lot. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org