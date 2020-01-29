Hamptons Event Highlights: January 30–February 2, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, January 30–February 2, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Takeover 2020: Artists in Residence Opening Reception

Saturday, February 1, 6–10 p.m.

Southampton Arts Center is ceding control of its gallery walls to 10 talented East End artists working in a variety of mediums. Each artist is given space for a pop-up studio where they’ll display finished works and create all-new ones during their 10-week residency. Meet the 2020 lineup of artists—Jodi Bentivegna, Michael Butler, Isadora Capraro, Franco Cuttica, Esly Escobar, Melinda Hackett, Erica-Lynn Huberty, Dinah Maxwell Smith, Miles Partington and Kerry Sharkey-Miller—at an opening reception from 6–8 p.m., then hit the dance floor when DJ Mister Lama spins the hottest tracks from 8–10 p.m. Admission is free.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Admissions Closing Weekend

January 30–February 2, Times Vary

This is your last chance to see Joshua Harmon’s Admissions performed by Hampton Theatre Company. In the play, the head of admissions at a prep school, known for fighting to diversify the student body, is forced to choose between helping her son get into an Ivy League school and her progressive values, resulting in hilarious antics. Tickets are $10–$30.

Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

Birding with Frank: Shinnecock Specialties

Saturday, February 1, 10 a.m.

The Shinnecock barrier beach area is one of the few remaining undeveloped salt marsh habitats on the East End, and it’s often visited by wintering snowy owls and short-eared owls. Join South Fork Natural History Museum executive director Frank Quevedo for a birding walk to spot these beautiful creatures. Don’t forget your binoculars! Registration is $10.

Register for directions to Shinnecock meeting place, Southampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Equality Matters in the Hamptons

Saturday, February 1, 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate the start of Black History Month with the latest installment of Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center’s Thinking Forward Lecture Series, “Equality Matters in the Hamptons.” Led by president of the Africa-America Institute Kofi Appenteng and moderated by Ken Miller, the talk focuses on the importance of African stories in American curriculum. RSVP to info@bhccrc.org.

Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center, 551 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0616, bhccrc.org

The Cameraman Screening

Sunday, February 2, 2 p.m.

Directed by Edward Sedgwick and starring Buster Keaton, The Cameraman is a 1928 silent comedy that follows Keaton’s character as he tries to impress a young secretary by becoming a news cameraman. The film is highly regarded as some of the legendary actor’s best work and has been added to the National Film Registry. Tickets to the Sag Harbor Cinema screening are $15.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org