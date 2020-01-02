North Fork Event Highlights: January 2–8, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, January 2–8, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Winter Salon 2019 Closing Weekend

January 2–5, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

VSOP Projects presents its third annual Winter Salon exhibition. Co-curated by gallery director Jonathan Weiskopf and Greenport artist Dena Zemsky, the salon showcases work in a variety of media by an immensely talented collection of established and emerging North Fork artists—Renée Brown, Louise Crandell, Joyce Culver, Kelly Franke, Olana Flynn, Clara Gross, Arden Scott and many others.

VSOP Projects, 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Friday Night Music Series: Jon Divello

Friday, January 3, 6–8 p.m.

Lieb Cellars’ Friday Night Music series continues with Greenport native Jon Divello, whose indie acoustic sound is the ideal accompaniment to a relaxing winter night on the North Fork. Admission is free, but registration is recommended. The concert series continues with Julia King and The Second Hands later this month.

Lieb Cellars, 13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, liebcellars.com

Lez Zeppelin in Concert

Friday, January 3, 8 p.m.

Praised for their “extraordinary sensuality and an energy and passion that highlighted their superb musicianship,” Lez Zeppelin is the ultimate all-woman Zeppelin cover band. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum. Tickets are $45–$49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Riverhead Winter Farmers Market

Saturday, January 4, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Satiate your love of local goods at Riverhead’s indoor farmers market, which runs every Saturday through January. Shop for produce, dairy, spirits, sundries and wares from the East End and greater Long Island.

Riverhead Farmers Market, 54 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-632-5129, eastendfood.org

Catch the Buzzzzzzz!

Wednesday, January 8, 6 p.m.

Have you ever considered becoming a beekeeper? Find out what it takes at an informative, introductory lecture, led by Promised Land Apiary owner Chris Kelly, that will teach you all the basics of the sweet-as-honey practice. This six-part series will provide you with knowledge of the honey bee and cultural practices of raising honey bees on Long Island. Registration is $195.

Talmage Farm Agway, 1122 Osborn Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-3100, talmagefarm.com