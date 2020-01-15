Scarlett Johansson Nominated for Two Oscars in One Year

Oscar nominations have been announced, and as always, East Enders are among those being honored. Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson grabbed two nominations—Actress in a Supporting Role for Jojo Rabbit and Actress in a Leading Role for Marriage Story. Several nominated films were featured in last year’s Hamptons International Film Festival, including Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story.

The star also received a Golden Globe nomination for Marriage Story. In the Noah Baumbach-directed drama, Johansson plays Nicole, an actress who is in the midst of a separation from her theater director husband, Charlie (played by Adam Driver). After spending years raising their son in New York, Nicole moves to Los Angeles to star in a new TV pilot and hires a high-powered attorney, Nora (Laura Dern), to file for divorce. Charlie and Nicole, who initially try to keep things amicable, find themselves at odds when Nicole declares her intention to raise their son primarily on the West Coast. Charlie, meanwhile, first hires kindly attorney Bert (East Ender Alan Alda) but soon replaces him with Jay (Ray Liotta), who can contend with Nora’s aggressive tactics. As the divorce proceedings turn ugly, Nicole and Charlie are faced with confronting their deep but dysfunctional love for each other.

The Academy Awards ceremony will air on February 9 on ABC.