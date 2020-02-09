9 Ways to Take a Leap of Faith on the East End for Leap Day 2020

Leap Day only occurs once every four years, and as such, it should be celebrated in a way so monumental that its effects can be felt until the next leap year roles around. On Saturday, February 29, get out of your comfort zone and take a leap of faith on these Best of the Best (BOTB) East End Platinum winners.

Try Out for Local Theater

If you’re someone who watches a play or movie and thinks, “Hey, I could do that,” then now is your chance to prove it. Our BOTB North Fork Theater Group, North Fork Community Theatre, is hosting auditions for The Producers on Saturday, February 29 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at the Mattituck American Legion (600 Wickham Avenue, Mattituck). For more information, call director Mary Motto Kalich at 917-334-6639 or visit nfct.com. Break a leg!

Adopt Your New Best Friend

A home without a pet can feel empty, so if you’ve been mulling over when is the right time to get a dog or cat, now might be it. Our BOTB South Fork Animal Rescue Group, Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, has plenty of furry companions waiting to find their fur-ever home. 102 Old Riverhead West, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Take a Chance on Love

It’s time to take your relationship to the next level with something from our BOTB Jewelry Stores that will prove to your special someone that you’re serious about your future together. For North Forkers, Satnick Jewelers is your best bet (53445 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-1061), while Hamptonites can rely on Jill Lyn & Co. for their relationship boosting needs. 81 Jobs Lane, Southampton. jilllynnandco.com

Meet Your Match

If, try as you might, you still have no relationship to speak of, there’s no shame in seeking professional help, and there’s certainly no one better than our BOTB Matchmaker Tara Nelson of MTN Matchmaking. 631-577-7940, mtnmatchmaking.com

Dive Into Local History

A basic knowledge of United States history is undoubtedly vital, but learning more about the area you call home is just as important. Step inside BOTB North Fork Museum Suffolk County Historical Society for a lesson on Long Island military service, whalebone fashion, the Native peoples and more. 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Take a Bite Out of the Unfamiliar

Many have an irrational fear of sushi because they think it’s unsafe to eat raw fish, but the reality is that the way those fish are caught and frozen before being served makes them safe to consume. Get your first taste at Sen (23 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1774, senrestaurant.com) or Stirling Sake (477 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-6782, stirlingsake.com).

Give Fitness a Spin

Spin classes can look daunting. Thankfully, you can trust that BOTB Spin Classes at JABS (32845 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-315-5227, jabsny.com) and Maximus Health + Fitness (126 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-6293, maximusriverhead.com) will give you the motivation you need to complete the ride of your life and live to brag about it.

Try Out a New Hair Color

No one is arguing whether or not your current hair looks fabulous, but haven’t you wondered what you’d look like with raven black hair or something wilder? Reinvent your look with the help of BOTB Hair Colorists at Bliss Hair Studio (1116 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-5023) and Salon East Hamptons (2 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays).

Get Yourself a Boat

If it seems like all of your friends are throwing lavish yacht parties while your soirées remain landlocked, there’s no better opportunity to buy your own vessel than Leap Day, which just so happens to fall in the middle of tax season. Spend your refund at our BOTB Boat Retailers, Lighthouse Marina (229 Meetinghouse Creek Road, Aquebogue. 631-722-3400, lighthousemarina.com) and Hampton Watercraft & Marine (44 Newtown Road, Hampton Bays. 631-728-8200, hamptonwatercraft.com).

See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.