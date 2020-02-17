Make Your Child’s 2020 Camp Experience the Best of the Best

The East End is a wildly popular summertime vacation destination for people hailing from all across the globe. From the pristine beaches to the five-star dining to the epic entertainment, it’s no wonder the Hamptons and North Fork are such popular places for adults to grab a bottle of rosé and forget all about work, drama and other stressors.

That isn’t to say the East End isn’t a great place for the kids, too. On the contrary, the Hamptons and North Fork are packed with exciting events for children and teens year-round, including several enriching summer camps for kids who want to set out on their own adventures. Once you and your child decide what kind of summer camp experience they’re looking for, it would be wise to start your search with our 2019 Best of the Best Camps on the East End, chosen by readers whose children can attest to their engaging programs.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Hamptons Baseball Camp offers children a chance to develop friendships, physical fitness, cooperation and thoughtfulness through a comprehensive schedule of baseball games, pitching lessons, square drills and catching practice. Parents can register their children for weeklong sessions from June through August or Saturday-only camps from April through October, all of which are split into age groups (Rookie 4–5, Beginner 5–7, Intermediate 7–10 and Advanced 10–14). 36 Nowedonah Avenue, Water Mill. 631-907-2566, hamptonsbaseballcamp.com

Gold

When prospective campers walk through the gates of Sandy Hollow Day Camp, they’ll be quick to marvel at its unique, welcoming charm. In weeklong camps running July through August, campers will take full advantage of various enriching activities, special events and the beautiful, bucolic landscape. Kids can learn to swim in a National American Red Cross program, participate in daily arts and crafts, hone their tennis skills (for ages 6–13) and enjoy fun Friday offerings like dunk tanks, puppet shoes, dance parties and cookouts. 117 Sandy Hollow Road Southampton. 631-283-2296, sandyhollowdaycamp.com

Silver

Future Stars Southampton is a year-round multi-sport facility offering children ages 5–16 one of the most diverse blends of summer camp programming on the East End—including soccer, tennis, baseball, lacrosse, flag football, volleyball, basketball and golf. Younger children needn’t feel left out, as it has special programs designed just for them! Little Stars engages kids ages 3½–5 with sports instruction, swim lessons, arts and crafts, recreational games and music, while Tiny Stars provides tykes ages 1½–3½ with a program that builds age-crucial fine and gross motor skills and spatial awareness. 1370A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-287-6707, futurestarssouthampton.com

Bronze

Southampton Camp & Club offers an innovative program supplemented by a wide range of age-appropriate activities appealing to every camper—featuring everything from athletics and aquatics to visual and performance arts. With daily round-trip transportation from Westhampton to Bridgehampton, children across the East End can experience an engaging, stress-free camp experience. 665 Majors Path, Southampton. 631-488-4700, southamptoncc.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Steve Feder, PGA, helps children ages 7–16 hone their golf swings, lower their scores and learn how to enjoy the sport to the fullest at Indian Island Junior Golf Camp. The Indian Island Country Club provides the ideal setting for young golfers to develop these skills, as well as a sense of pride in their budding ability. 661 Riverside Drive, Riverhead. 631-727-7776, indianislandcountryclub.com

Gold

Located on 140 acres along the gorgeous Long Island Sound, The Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp is a week-long sleepaway camp for boys and girls ages 8–16. Each day of camp promises new adventures, great food and exciting challenges in activities including archery, cooking, dance, drama, horticulture, kayaking, magic, rocketry, woodworking and more. 3186 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-727-9762, ccenassau.org/dorothy-p-flint-4-h-camp

Silver

Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp programs include a weeklong overnight camp, where children in grades 3–10 will develop skills in STEM, sailing, canoeing, snorkeling, archery, theater, soccer and basketball; and a day camp for children ages 6–12 to have fun with classic camp activities, expressive arts and sports. Both programs run June through August. 6375 Soundview Avenue, Southold. 631-852-8629, ccesuffolk.org/peconic-dunes-4-h-camp

Bronze

Hallockville’s Farm Summer Camp offers a unique day camp experience with daily activities such as interactions with barnyard animals, farm chores and educational workshops for skills like woodworking, beekeeping, music, basket-weaving and animal tracking. Junior campers ages 5–7 and senior campers ages 8–12 can enjoy six weeks of farm life from July through August, with weekly themes including as Natural Explorations, Tools and Trades, Journeying Through History and others. 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

