East End Kids Event Highlights: February 15–18, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, February 15–18, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Meet the Animals with Quogue Wildlife Refuge

Saturday, February 15, 11 a.m.

Join the Amagansett Free Library for a wonderful morning with the animals and educators of Quogue Wildlife Refuge. You’ll meet owls, a snake, a leopard gecko and others local critters. This event is intended for families with children 4 and up. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Reading with Wally

Saturday, February 15, 10 a.m.

What kid doesn’t like dogs and reading? Wally is a super friendly labrador retriever who also loves books, and he’ll be at John Jermain Memorial Library this Saturday, waiting to be petted while children read stories to him. This event is free, and no registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Engineering Lab: Catapults

Saturday, February 15, 2 p.m.

Fire away! See the awesome power of the lever first-hand when students build a fully operational catapult and, of course, test it out. Admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

My Ears Can See

Sunday, February 16, 10:30 a.m.



We use our five senses to experience the natural world everyday, but we don’t usually think about each sense separately. Exercise your ears on this intriguing sensory walk. Registration is $10 for adults and $8 for kids. Fees include free admission to the museum on the day of the event.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Kids Winter Workshops: Folk Art Rooster

Tuesday, February 18, 9 a.m.

Join art teacher Darlene Siracusano in learning about how folk art’s role throughout history. Children will start the morning listening to a farm animal story and meeting Hallockville chickens, then they will create their own folk art rooster using colored collage paper, fancy scissors, punches and crayons. Registration is $20.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com