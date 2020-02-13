North Fork Event Highlights: February 14–16, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, February 14–16, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

A Sense of Place Opening Reception

Saturday, February 15, 4–7 p.m.

It’s time to put the “art” in party! February 15 marks William Ris Gallery’s fourth anniversary on the North Fork, and the East End community is invited to join the celebration at the opening reception for A Sense of Place, a new exhibition showcasing the work of painters Amanda Kavanagh and Maxine Jurow and photographer Scott Farrell. The trio venture into land and seascapes propelled by their respective styles and views of the world, crossing the boundaries to find common ground. This show is on view through March 15, and there will be an artist talk on Saturday, February 29. Admission is free.

William Ris Gallery, 1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Sal-Entine’s Weekend with Sal “The Voice”

February 14–15, 8 p.m.

Romance is in the air at Suffolk Theater this Valentine’s weekend. Influenced by classic crooners such as Dean Martin, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti serenades his audience with his flawless vocals and charming smile. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., with prix fixe and a la carte food and wine options available. Tickets are $65.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

175th Annual Washington’s Birthday Parade

Saturday, February 15, 1–4 p.m.

Join the North Fork community for a time-honored holiday tradition—the annual Washington’s Birthday Parade. Fire departments from Orient, Stony Brook, Sag Harbor, Riverhead, Westhampton, Shelter Island and beyond will participate in celebrating the dedication and heroism of local fire servicemen and women. Admission is free.

Greenport Fire Station #1, 311 Third Street, Greenport, 631-477-1943, facebook.com/greenport-fd-175-years-counting

Puppy Love & Pints Adoption Event

Saturday, February 15, 2–5 p.m.

Join One Love Dog Rescue for a special Valentine’s Day adoption event and fundraiser. There will be plenty of adoptable dogs on location, so bring your own furry friend and see if sparks fly. There will also be a kissing booth set up, and That Guy Event Photo & Design take some great pics of your pooch. A $10 donation to the rescue will get you some adorable edited shots to print or post online. 10% of all pints sold will benefit the rescue.

Long Ireland Beer Company, 817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-403-4303, longirelandbeer.com

Cabin Fever Music Festival Mash-Up Matinée

Sunday, February 16, 2 p.m.

This musical festival has something for everyone—Dr. Eamz for the hip hop lovers, the Bryan Gallo band for Americana folk fans, An Old Friend for alternative rockers and Ellis Melillo for the pop rock crowd. Enjoy bites by a local food truck, craft beer from North Fork Brewing Co. and more.

North Fork Brewing Co., 24 East 2nd Street, Riverhead. 631-591-1191, northforkbrewingco.com