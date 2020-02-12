Hamptons Event Highlights: February 13–17, 2020

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, February 13–17, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

RELATED: Valentine’s Dinner for Two: Eat Your Heart Out on the East End

EDITOR’S PICK

All Star Comedy: 10th Anniversary

Thursday, February 13, 8 p.m.

All Star Comedy is officially 10 years old! Celebrate a decade of laughs with this very special evening featuring headliner Judah Friedlander of 30 Rock fame. The can’t-miss comedy event is hosted by Joseph Vecsey, a producer of Netflix’s Murder Mystery and star of Optimum’s Unmovers, and also features comedian Mark DeMayo. Tickets are $30.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Carly Haffner: In the Woods

February 14–17, Noon–5 p.m.

The 2019 Guild Hall Education Corridor Exhibition, Carly Haffner: In the Woods, is a selection of Haffner’s landscape paintings. Depicting the woods in her folk-art-inspired style with minimal lines and subtle color shifts, the viewer is guided through the landscape paying homage to another side of the Hamptons. Turning the focus away from the sprawling beaches and farm fields to the residential landscapes of the year-round community—homes in the woods, yards with old cars, fishing gear, a vintage airstream, etc. The show is on view through February 23.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Ursula von Rydingsvard: Into Her Own

Friday, February 14, 6 p.m.

Part of the “Artist’s Lens” series, co-presented with Hamptons Doc Fest, this documentary chronicles the life of Ursula von Rydingsvard, a New York–based contemporary sculptor who has exhibited her work in galleries and public spaces around the world. The screening is followed by a conversation with von Rydingsvard and Parrish Art Museum director Terrie Sultan. Tickets are $15.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

In Process: Qinmin Liu & Yapci Ramos

Saturday, February 15, 2 p.m.

Join Watermill Center artists-in-residence Qinmin Liu and Yapci Ramos as they open their studios and share their latest work. In Process @ The Watermill Center is an ongoing series of open rehearsals, workshops, artist talks and studio visits that invite the community to engage with the work of our international artists. Admission is free, but reservations are required.

The Watermill Center, 39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Annual Eastern Tiger Salamander Search

Saturday, February 15, 7:30 p.m.

“Salamander Commander” Andy Sabin will take participants into the woods in search of the largest East End salamander. Don’t miss a rare opportunity to see this endangered creature as it makes its way to the pond to mate and lay its eggs. Please bring a flashlight and wear boots. This walk will take place only if there have been heavy rains. Registration is $10; $8 for kids.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org