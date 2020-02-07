East End Kids Event Highlights: February 7–9, 2020

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, February 7–9, 2020. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

GTK Once Upon a Mattress

February 7–9, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride that could pass her seemingly impossible tests. The WHBPAC Young Ensemble’s rollicking spin on the classic tale The Princess and the Pea promises side-splitting shenanigans and memorable songs. Tickets are $15.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

7th Annual Hamptons Got Talent Auditions

Friday, February 7, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Does your child have star potential? If so, you’d be crazy not to enter them in the Town of Southampton Youth Bureau’s Hamptons Got Talent. Auditions will be held this Friday and are open to students in grades 5–12 who either reside or attend school in Southampton Town. The competition takes place on Saturday, April 4.

Flanders Community Center, 655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Winter Beach Walk at Sagg Main Beach

Saturday, February 8, 10:30 a.m.

Nobody is swimming or basking at the beach this time of year—that is, nobody except for the animals that live there. In the winter, animals like harbor seals and sea ducks come down from their northern summer homes to spend the season at local beaches. Brave the winter weather with the South Fork Natural History Museum (SoFo) to see what kind of beach life can be found this time of year. Registration is required and costs $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

Sagg Main Beach, 315 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Signing Poetry, American Sign Language

Saturday, February 8, 11 a.m.

Children ages 9 and up are invited to try their hand at American Sign Language. Create original poetry while being exposed to authentic symbols and phrases. Snacks will be made available, please notify at registration of any allergies. Snacks will be provided.

Quogue Firehouse, 117 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-4224 ext.101, quoguelibrary.org

Science Saturday Workshop: ElectroMagic

Saturday, February 8, 2 p.m.

Electricity comes alive in demonstrations using a Van de Graaff generator and a Tesla coil. Students will discover the basics of electricity and magnetism through hands-on experiments. These fascinating concepts will be reinforced as students make an electrical circuit project to take home. Admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org