Alec Baldwin Returns as Donald Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Premiere

Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin once again reprised his role as embattled President Donald Trump on the season premiere on NBC’s Saturday Night Live on September 28. In the episode’s cold open, Baldwin’s Trump calls Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani for advice about his possible impeachment. Giuliani proves to be less than helpful, implicating himself in the Ukraine corruption scandal on CNN.

The scene escalates in absurdity, with Trump fielding calls from William Barr (Aidy Bryant), Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), Kanye West (Chris Redd), Kim Jong-un (Bowen Yang), Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong), Eric and Don Jr. (Alex Moffatt and Mikey Day), Don King (Kenan Thompson) and finally, Montauk’s own Liev Schreiber.

Trump mistakes Schreiber for his character Ray Donovan, then asks Schreiber to transfer him over to fictional hitman John Wick and Liam Neeson. Schreiber admits Neeson is badass enough to help Trump take care of his problems.

Saturday Night Live is in its 45th season. Baldwin has played Trump on the show since 2016. He has won a Critics’ Choice Award and an Emmy for his wacky version of Trump. In 2017, Baldwin and Kurt Anderson published You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump (A So-Called Parody).

Watch the cold open above, and check out Saturday Night Live on NBC.