Julianne Moore and Others Raise Money for Mount Sinai

As Coronavirus continues to take its toll, relief efforts are more and more imperative. New York, which is considered an epicenter of the virus, is in need of as much help as it can get. Many stars, including Hamptonites, are helping raise money for Mount Sinai hospital.

Montauk’s Julianne Moore, Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon, Debra Messing, Jill Zarin and many others are fundraising for the major NYC hospital. “Now more than ever the healthcare workers at @MountSinaiNYC need our support to save & protect lives in the fight against #COVID19. If you can give, scan this code on your phone’s camera or directly donate at #MountSinaiStrong,” wrote Moore on Instagram. Moore is one of several celebrities using a Flowcode, providing an easy way to donate.