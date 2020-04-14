South O’ the Highway

Julianne Moore and Others Raise Money for Mount Sinai

Stars are aiding in Coronavirus relief efforts.

SOTH Team April 14, 2020
Julianne Moore at the 2014 HamptonsJulianne Moore at the 2014 Hamptons International Film Festival. International Film Festival.
Julianne Moore at the 2014 Hamptons International Film Festival. Photo credit: Daniel Gonzalez

As Coronavirus continues to take its toll, relief efforts are more and more imperative. New York, which is considered an epicenter of the virus, is in need of as much help as it can get. Many stars, including Hamptonites, are helping raise money for Mount Sinai hospital.

Montauk’s Julianne Moore, Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon, Debra Messing, Jill Zarin and many others are fundraising for the major NYC hospital. “Now more than ever the healthcare workers at @MountSinaiNYC need our support to save & protect lives in the fight against #COVID19. If you can give, scan this code on your phone’s camera or directly donate at #MountSinaiStrong,” wrote Moore on Instagram. Moore is one of several celebrities using a Flowcode, providing an easy way to donate.

“Our clinicians are caring for the ever-rising number of NYC patients and our researchers are developing tests and searching for a vaccine. We have the expertise and commitment to tackle this challenge,” the Mount Sinai Health System said in a statement to Page Six. “The time is now and the need is urgent. NYC is the epicenter of the virus and Mount Sinai is the epicenter of NYC. Thank you for your partnership as we navigate these difficult times together.”

