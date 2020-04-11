South O’ the Highway

Kelly Ripa Gets Emotional About Isolation on ‘Live’

The star talked about the stress of the quarantine.

SOTH Team April 11, 2020

Water Mill’s Kelly Ripa got emotional on Thursday, April 9’s episode of Live! with Kelly and Ryan

During the episode, which Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest shot from their homes, Ripa talked about how she’s struggling in isolation with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their kids Joaquin, 17, Lola, 18 and Michael, 22. “I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” Ripa admitted. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”

Ripa also said how sorry she was that eldest son Michael is not able to have a graduation ceremony from NYU and that Joaquin is stressed about not being able to take the Regents exam. But Ripa also admitted that those problems are very small compared to the less-fortunate people whose lives have been directly impacted by COVID-19. “These are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones,” she said.

In March, Ripa and Consuelos donated $1 million to relief efforts in New York.

Watch a clip of Ripa’s emotional admission above, courtesy Entertainment Weekly.

