East End Chefs Roundtable: Tell Us a Fun Secret…

Everybody’s got secrets. Not the dramatic, skeletons-in-your-closet type of reveals found in soap operas, but the fun, little things we tend to keep to ourselves—eccentric quirks, unpopular opinions, funny memories and the like. In the spirit of sharing, we must reveal our own secret: Somewhere along the line, we lost track of what Kite Fly year we were on. We announced the 2019 event as the 47th annual, which Dan Rattiner quickly caught and pointed out that it was only our 41st annual. What can we say? Even the most reputable papers make mistakes sometimes. Now, it’s our East End epicures turn to share their truth, so please, dear chefs…

Tell us a secret.

I want to like seafood, I really do try, but I can’t stand it. —Amanda Wallace, Pastry Chef of Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton

I can’t fry an egg to save my life. —Peter Ambrose, Chef, Caterer and Owner of Events by Peter Ambrose

Elvis and Michael Jackson live! —Ronald Philipp, Executive Chef of The Maidstone in East Hampton

No way. I ain’t no snitch! —Adam Lathan, Co-Founder and Executive Chef of The Gumbo Bros in New York City

I sleep a lot—rest is really important. Sometimes the most important thing to do is to take care of yourself and get some rest. Life has taken me a long time to learn that lesson. —Stephan Bogardus, Executive Chef of The Halyard at Sound View Greenport

I love to eat ice cream for breakfast. —Courtney Sypher, Executive Chef of Sen Restaurant in Sag Harbor

The key to a good burger is smashing it! —Darryl Harmon, Executive Chef of Clinton Hall in New York City

No. —Matthew Birnstill, Executive Chef of The Quogue Club

I don’t really like the taste of salmon. —Jennilee Morris, Executive Chef and Co-Owner of Grace & Grit and North Fork Roasting Co. in Southold

When I was in high school, I came home from a party, and was puking in the bathroom. I told my mom that it was because of eating too many peanut M&Ms…it was not M&Ms. —Ash Fulk, Director of Culinary Operations at Hill Country Barbecue Market in New York City

I’m crazy for my wife, Jessica. —Colin Ambrose, Chef and Owner of Estia’s Little Kitchen in Sag Harbor

There is no time but the present. —Steven Amaral, Chocolatier and Executive Chef of North Fork Chocolate Company in Aquebogue

I like to use colatura anchovy juice in my food. It’s the Mediterranean version of fish sauce. —Dominic Rice, Executive Chef of Calissa in Water Mill

Umm…no. —James Tchinnis, Executive Chef and Owner of Swallow East Restaurant in Montauk

I worked on Wall Street for four years before changing over to hospitality. —Nikki Cascone-Grossman, Owner of Cheese Shoppe in Southampton

I thoroughly enjoy Buffalo wings, and I’m addicted to Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. There…I said it. —Tom Schaudel, Chef and Owner of A Lure and aMano on the North Fork

I don’t like doughnuts. —Jose “Cheo” Avila, Chef at Kon-Tiki at the Gallery Hotel in Greenport

Secrets aren’t meant to be told. —Justin Bazdarich, Chef and Owner of Speedy Romeo in New York City’

