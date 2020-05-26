Raise a Cone to Summer: Hamptons & North Fork Ice Cream Takeout

With Memorial Day behind us, the East End summer has officially begun, and that means it’s officially ice cream season! Of course, this wildly popular frozen treat is delicious in the spring, fall and even winter, but there’s just something so right about a chillingly cold cone on a hot, sunny day. If you’re screaming for ice cream this Takeout Tuesday, Thursday or any day, check out these Hamptons and North Fork restaurants (soft) serving cones, sundaes, pints, shakes, gelato, baked desserts a la mode and more icy concoctions! When you call to place your order, keep in mind that some of these menus change frequently, so your favorite flavor or treat might not be available at this time.

Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.

HAMPTONS

Bridgehampton

Bobby Van’s

Takeout offered Sunday–Thursday, 3–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–8 p.m.

2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-9885, bobbyvansbridgehampton.com

What’s on the Menu? Chocolate Fondante (crème anglaise and cappuccino ice cream), Banana Split, selection of ice cream and sorbets

Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen

Offering takeout 7 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

2391 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-0590

What’s on the Menu? Housemade Ice Cream, Super Double Sundae, Banana Split, Four Queens Sundae, Dish of Ice Cream

East Hampton

The 1770 House

Takeout offered daily, 4–8 p.m.

143 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-1770, 1770house.com

What’s on the Menu? Sticky Date Cake with toffee sauce and cinnamon gelato

Bel Mare Ristorante

Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, 5–8 p.m.

28 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton

631-658-9500, belmareristorante.com

What’s on the Menu? Brownie Sundae, gelato (vanilla, chocolate or caramel)

Nick & Toni’s

Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday 4–9 p.m.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

What’s on the Menu? Nick & Toni’s Tartufo (caramel truffle, chocolate and hazelnut gelato, almond biscotti), Pint of housemade gelato or sorbetto

Hampton Bays

78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Offering takeout Tuesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

What’s on the Menu? Two scoops of vanilla or chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream

Centro Trattoria & Bar

Offering takeout Monday, Wednesday–Sunday. 4–9 p.m.

336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com

What’s on the Menu? Affogato (vanilla gelato, espresso, pistachio dust, chocolate gonash, biscotti), The Italian Float (hazelenut gelato, frizz coffee, hazelnut crunch, whipped cream), gelato

El Mariachi Loco

Offering takeout Tuesday–Friday, 2–9 p.m.

122 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-5577, facebook.com/eml.taqueriarestaurant

What’s on the Menu? Fried Ice Cream (vanilla ice cream in fried Rice Krispies, topped with Bacardi, cinnamon, Hershey syrup and whipped cream)

Montauk

John’s Drive-In

Takeout offered Sunday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m.–Midnight; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

677 Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com

What’s on the Menu? Thick Ice Cream Shake, soft serve ice cream, sorbet, sundaes

Tauk @ Trail’s End

Takeout offered Monday–Friday, 4–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

63 South Euclid Avenue, Montauk

631-238-5527, taukattrailsend.com

What’s on the Menu? Chocolate Cake with vanilla ice cream

North Sea

North Sea Tavern

Offering takeout daily, Noon–4 a.m.

1271 North Sea Road, North Sea

631-353-3322, northseatavern.com

What’s on the Menu? Brownie Sundae, two scoops of ice cream

Sag Harbor

The Beacon

Offering takeout Sunday–Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 3:30–7:30 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 3:30–8:30 p.m.

8 West Water Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-7088, beaconsagharbor.com

What’s on the Menu? Beacon Ice Cream Sandwich with vanilla ice cream

Ed’s Lobster Bar

Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

631-725-1131, lobsterbarnyc.com

What’s on the Menu? Apple Pie a la Mode

Lulu Kitchen & Bar

Takeout offered Wednesday–Monday, 3–8 p.m.

126 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

What’s on the Menu? Profiterole (vanilla ice cream, hot Valrhona fudge, Tonka bean whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles), Half-Baked Chocolate Macadamia Cookie with crème fraîche ice cream, Chocolate Molten Cake (chocolate dirt and white chocolate ice cream), ice cream, sorbet

Yummylicious!

Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–11:30 p.m.

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-223-8119, yummylicioussagharbor.com

What’s on the Menu? Ice Cream (banana pudding, cappuccino crunch, roadrunner raspberry, playdough, Graham Central Station), milkshakes

Southampton

Ristorante Sant Ambroeus

Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

30 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-1233, santambroeus.com

What’s on the Menu? Pints of gelato

Sip’n Soda

Offering takeout daily, 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m.

40 Hampton Road, Southampton

631-283-9752, sipnsoda.com

What’s on the Menu? Old Fashioned Milkshake, Old Fashioned Ice Cream Soda, Banana Royal Sundae, Four Queens Sundae, ice cream cones

Union Burger Bar

Takeout offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com

What’s on the Menu? The Kampfire Milkshake (vanilla and marshmallow ice cream, graham cracker rim, chocolate, topped with giant s’more, chocolate sauce), Not Sorry Milkshake (peanut butter ice cream, Reese’s Pieces frosted rim, Nutella, topped with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups), Cookies & Cream Milkshake (vanilla ice cream, crushed Oreo frosted rim, topped with giant Oreo ice cream sandwich, chocolate drizzle), Cotton Candy Milkshake (strawberry ice cream, Fruity Pebbles frosted rim, cotton candy, topped with giant lollipop), Boozy Shakes for the adults

Springs

The Springs Tavern

Takeout offered daily, 4–8:30 p.m.

15 Fort Pond Boulevard, Springs

631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com

What’s on the Menu? Rock Slide Brownie (warm brownie covered in fudge sauce, vanilla gelato, whipped cream, walnuts), Vanilla Gelato

Water Mill

Bistro Été

Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.

760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

631-466-5770, bistroete.com

What’s on the Menu? Spicy Chocolate Chip Cookie with vanilla ice cream and blackberry brandy chocolate sauce, pint of housemade ice cream (mint chocolate chip, vanilla chip, espresso chip, vanilla bean, margarita, habanero, vegan blueberry coconut)

Westhampton Beach

Boom Burger

Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach

631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

What’s on the Menu? Milkshakes (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, banana, cherry, coffee or maple), Premium Milkshakes with whipped cream (Oreo, caramel, Nutella, peanut butter)

Shock Ice Cream

Takeout offered daily, 1–9 p.m.

99A Main Street, Westhampton Beach

631-553-0155 (text), facebook.com/shockicecream

What’s on the Menu? Carnival Cone (also available as a DIY to-go kit), Ice Cream Birthday Cake, pint of ice cream (vegan chocolate chip, toasted coconut, Maine blueberry, oatmeal cookie, flying fish fudge and more)

NORTH FORK

Greenport

1943 Pizza Bar

Takeout offered Monday–Tuesday, 5–8 p.m.; Thursday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

308 Main Street, Unit D, Greenport

631-477-6984, rollingindoughpizza.com/1943-pizza

What’s on the Menu? Housemade Ice Cream Sandwich

Green Hill Kitchen & Que

Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, Noon–6 p.m.

48 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

What’s on the Menu? Pints of ice cream (vanilla bean, triple chocolate, mint chip, super expresso, SCCC, buttermilk, blood orange)

Greenport Creamery

Takeout offered Monday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday, Noon–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.

142 Main Street, Greenport

631-333-2818, greenportcreamery.com

What’s on the Menu? Ice Cream (cookie madness, salted caramel truffle, cotton candy cloud, chocolicious love, dulce de leche and more), handspun ice cream shakes, ice cream cake

Mattituck

Magic Fountain

Takeout offered daily, Noon–6 p.m.

9825 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-4908, magicfountainicecream.net

What’s on the Menu? Everyday ice cream flavors (banana, Almond Joy, cake mix, chocolate brownie delight, kulfi and more), seasonal ice cream flavors (ginger, black cherry bourbon, nori, honey lavender, Thin Mints), fat-free soft serve, sorbet

Riverhead

Dark Horse Restaurant

Takeout offered Wednesday–Monday, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m., 5–7 p.m.

1 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-0072, darkhorserestaurant.com

What’s on the Menu? Blondie (caramel chocolate chip brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, housemade caramel and strewn salted peanut brittle), Mint Chocolate Ice Cream served in a chocolate cup

Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe

Takeout offered daily, Noon–8:30 p.m.

1148 West Main Street Riverhead

631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com

What’s on the Menu? Waffle Cones, Deluxe Ice Cream Sandwiches, sundaes, ice cream shakes, pints of ice cream

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Offering takeout Sunday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–8 p.m.

17 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

What’s on the Menu? Ice Cream (chocolate or vanilla)

Shelter Island

Vine Street Café

Shelter Island delivery offered Thursday–Monday, 5–8 p.m.

41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

631-749-3210, vinestreetcafe.com

What’s on the Menu? Sticky Toffee Pudding with almond brittle, mocha ice cream and toffee sauce