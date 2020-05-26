Raise a Cone to Summer: Hamptons & North Fork Ice Cream Takeout

With Memorial Day behind us, the East End summer has officially begun, and that means it’s officially ice cream season! Of course, this wildly popular frozen treat is delicious in the spring, fall and even winter, but there’s just something so right about a chillingly cold cone on a hot, sunny day. If you’re screaming for ice cream this Takeout Tuesday, Thursday or any day, check out these Hamptons and North Fork restaurants (soft) serving cones, sundaes, pints, shakes, gelato, baked desserts a la mode and more icy concoctions! When you call to place your order, keep in mind that some of these menus change frequently, so your favorite flavor or treat might not be available at this time.
Discover more East End Takeout & Delivery.
HAMPTONS
Bridgehampton
Bobby Van’s
Takeout offered Sunday–Thursday, 3–8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–8 p.m.
2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-9885, bobbyvansbridgehampton.com
What’s on the Menu? Chocolate Fondante (crème anglaise and cappuccino ice cream), Banana Split, selection of ice cream and sorbets
Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen
Offering takeout 7 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
2391 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-0590
What’s on the Menu? Housemade Ice Cream, Super Double Sundae, Banana Split, Four Queens Sundae, Dish of Ice Cream
East Hampton
The 1770 House
Takeout offered daily, 4–8 p.m.
143 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-1770, 1770house.com
What’s on the Menu? Sticky Date Cake with toffee sauce and cinnamon gelato
Bel Mare Ristorante
Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, 5–8 p.m.
28 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton
631-658-9500, belmareristorante.com
What’s on the Menu? Brownie Sundae, gelato (vanilla, chocolate or caramel)
Nick & Toni’s
Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday 4–9 p.m.
136 North Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com
What’s on the Menu? Nick & Toni’s Tartufo (caramel truffle, chocolate and hazelnut gelato, almond biscotti), Pint of housemade gelato or sorbetto
Hampton Bays
78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Offering takeout Tuesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
78 Foster Avenue, Hampton Bays
631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com
What’s on the Menu? Two scoops of vanilla or chocolate ice cream, topped with whipped cream
Centro Trattoria & Bar
Offering takeout Monday, Wednesday–Sunday. 4–9 p.m.
336 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-5744, centrohamptons.com
What’s on the Menu? Affogato (vanilla gelato, espresso, pistachio dust, chocolate gonash, biscotti), The Italian Float (hazelenut gelato, frizz coffee, hazelnut crunch, whipped cream), gelato
El Mariachi Loco
Offering takeout Tuesday–Friday, 2–9 p.m.
122 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-5577, facebook.com/eml.taqueriarestaurant
What’s on the Menu? Fried Ice Cream (vanilla ice cream in fried Rice Krispies, topped with Bacardi, cinnamon, Hershey syrup and whipped cream)
Montauk
John’s Drive-In
Takeout offered Sunday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m.–Midnight; Saturday, 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
677 Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com
What’s on the Menu? Thick Ice Cream Shake, soft serve ice cream, sorbet, sundaes
Tauk @ Trail’s End
Takeout offered Monday–Friday, 4–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 11:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
63 South Euclid Avenue, Montauk
631-238-5527, taukattrailsend.com
What’s on the Menu? Chocolate Cake with vanilla ice cream
North Sea
North Sea Tavern
Offering takeout daily, Noon–4 a.m.
1271 North Sea Road, North Sea
631-353-3322, northseatavern.com
What’s on the Menu? Brownie Sundae, two scoops of ice cream
Sag Harbor
The Beacon
Offering takeout Sunday–Monday, Wednesday–Thursday, 3:30–7:30 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 3:30–8:30 p.m.
8 West Water Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-7088, beaconsagharbor.com
What’s on the Menu? Beacon Ice Cream Sandwich with vanilla ice cream
Ed’s Lobster Bar
Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1131, lobsterbarnyc.com
What’s on the Menu? Apple Pie a la Mode
Lulu Kitchen & Bar
Takeout offered Wednesday–Monday, 3–8 p.m.
126 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com
What’s on the Menu? Profiterole (vanilla ice cream, hot Valrhona fudge, Tonka bean whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles), Half-Baked Chocolate Macadamia Cookie with crème fraîche ice cream, Chocolate Molten Cake (chocolate dirt and white chocolate ice cream), ice cream, sorbet
Yummylicious!
Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–11:30 p.m.
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-223-8119, yummylicioussagharbor.com
What’s on the Menu? Ice Cream (banana pudding, cappuccino crunch, roadrunner raspberry, playdough, Graham Central Station), milkshakes
Southampton
Ristorante Sant Ambroeus
Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.
30 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-1233, santambroeus.com
What’s on the Menu? Pints of gelato
Sip’n Soda
Offering takeout daily, 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
40 Hampton Road, Southampton
631-283-9752, sipnsoda.com
What’s on the Menu? Old Fashioned Milkshake, Old Fashioned Ice Cream Soda, Banana Royal Sundae, Four Queens Sundae, ice cream cones
Union Burger Bar
Takeout offered daily, Noon–9 p.m.
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3323, unionburgerbar.com
What’s on the Menu? The Kampfire Milkshake (vanilla and marshmallow ice cream, graham cracker rim, chocolate, topped with giant s’more, chocolate sauce), Not Sorry Milkshake (peanut butter ice cream, Reese’s Pieces frosted rim, Nutella, topped with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups), Cookies & Cream Milkshake (vanilla ice cream, crushed Oreo frosted rim, topped with giant Oreo ice cream sandwich, chocolate drizzle), Cotton Candy Milkshake (strawberry ice cream, Fruity Pebbles frosted rim, cotton candy, topped with giant lollipop), Boozy Shakes for the adults
Springs
The Springs Tavern
Takeout offered daily, 4–8:30 p.m.
15 Fort Pond Boulevard, Springs
631-527-7800, thespringstavern.com
What’s on the Menu? Rock Slide Brownie (warm brownie covered in fudge sauce, vanilla gelato, whipped cream, walnuts), Vanilla Gelato
Water Mill
Bistro Été
Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, 4–8 p.m.
760 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
631-466-5770, bistroete.com
What’s on the Menu? Spicy Chocolate Chip Cookie with vanilla ice cream and blackberry brandy chocolate sauce, pint of housemade ice cream (mint chocolate chip, vanilla chip, espresso chip, vanilla bean, margarita, habanero, vegan blueberry coconut)
Westhampton Beach
Boom Burger
Takeout offered daily, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach
631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com
What’s on the Menu? Milkshakes (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, banana, cherry, coffee or maple), Premium Milkshakes with whipped cream (Oreo, caramel, Nutella, peanut butter)
Shock Ice Cream
Takeout offered daily, 1–9 p.m.
99A Main Street, Westhampton Beach
631-553-0155 (text), facebook.com/shockicecream
What’s on the Menu? Carnival Cone (also available as a DIY to-go kit), Ice Cream Birthday Cake, pint of ice cream (vegan chocolate chip, toasted coconut, Maine blueberry, oatmeal cookie, flying fish fudge and more)
NORTH FORK
Greenport
1943 Pizza Bar
Takeout offered Monday–Tuesday, 5–8 p.m.; Thursday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
308 Main Street, Unit D, Greenport
631-477-6984, rollingindoughpizza.com/1943-pizza
What’s on the Menu? Housemade Ice Cream Sandwich
Green Hill Kitchen & Que
Takeout offered Wednesday–Sunday, Noon–6 p.m.
48 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-4900, greenhillny.com
What’s on the Menu? Pints of ice cream (vanilla bean, triple chocolate, mint chip, super expresso, SCCC, buttermilk, blood orange)
Greenport Creamery
Takeout offered Monday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday, Noon–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, Noon–8 p.m.
142 Main Street, Greenport
631-333-2818, greenportcreamery.com
What’s on the Menu? Ice Cream (cookie madness, salted caramel truffle, cotton candy cloud, chocolicious love, dulce de leche and more), handspun ice cream shakes, ice cream cake
Mattituck
Magic Fountain
Takeout offered daily, Noon–6 p.m.
9825 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-4908, magicfountainicecream.net
What’s on the Menu? Everyday ice cream flavors (banana, Almond Joy, cake mix, chocolate brownie delight, kulfi and more), seasonal ice cream flavors (ginger, black cherry bourbon, nori, honey lavender, Thin Mints), fat-free soft serve, sorbet
Riverhead
Dark Horse Restaurant
Takeout offered Wednesday–Monday, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m., 5–7 p.m.
1 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-208-0072, darkhorserestaurant.com
What’s on the Menu? Blondie (caramel chocolate chip brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, housemade caramel and strewn salted peanut brittle), Mint Chocolate Ice Cream served in a chocolate cup
Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe
Takeout offered daily, Noon–8:30 p.m.
1148 West Main Street Riverhead
631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com
What’s on the Menu? Waffle Cones, Deluxe Ice Cream Sandwiches, sundaes, ice cream shakes, pints of ice cream
Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar
Offering takeout Sunday–Thursday, Noon–7 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, Noon–8 p.m.
17 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-237-8120, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com
What’s on the Menu? Ice Cream (chocolate or vanilla)
Shelter Island
Vine Street Café
Shelter Island delivery offered Thursday–Monday, 5–8 p.m.
41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
631-749-3210, vinestreetcafe.com
What’s on the Menu? Sticky Toffee Pudding with almond brittle, mocha ice cream and toffee sauce