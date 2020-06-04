East End Libraries Inch Closer to Reopening with Curbside Pickup & More

With Hamptons and North Fork restaurants expected to open for outdoor dining in Phase Two, East End libraries are following suit with new “in-person” services recently introduced or in the works. Check out which local libraries are offering book drops, curbside pickup and more.

Amagansett Free Library

215 Main Street, Amagansett

631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Avid readers can currently call the library or email director@amagansettlibrary.org with curbside pickup requests.

Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-734-7010, cutchoguelibrary.org

While no opening announcements have been made, the library recently announced that it would be going fine-free beginning July 1. As with other libraries, all late fees that would’ve accrued during the pandemic have been forgiven.

Hampton Bays Public Library

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays

631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Library staff is hard at work preparing a new curbside service that will debut very soon.

Hampton Library

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Materials can currently be dropped off at the library, and curbside service will begin on Tuesday, June 16. Call or email info@hamptonlibrary.org to place requests.

John Jermain Memorial Library

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

The new Plaza Pickup service begins on Tuesday, June 16 and will allow book lovers to get their hands on library materials from the outdoor courtyard Tuesday–Saturday, 12:30–5:30 p.m. After Plaza Pickup is implemented, the library will move on to the next phase of their reopening plan—slowly beginning appointment-only library visits.

Montauk Library

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Curbside pickup service will begin on Monday, June 8.

Riverhead Free Library

330 Court Street, Riverhead

631-282-8078, riverheadlibrary.org

Book drops reopen on Monday, June 8, and curbside pickup of library materials will be offered. All returned books will be quarantined for 72 hours before becoming available to rent again. Starting Monday, June 15, the library’s computers will be available be appointment.

Rogers Memorial Library

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton

631-283-0774, myrml.org

Materials may currently be returned in the book drops at the library’s entrance. The library plans to begin curbside pickup on Monday, June 15.

Westhampton Free Library

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach

631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

The book drop has been reopened and is accepting books from all Suffolk Cooperative Library System libraries. Its open hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.; and Sundays 10 a.m.–2 p.m. If you try to return materials when the drop is closed, do not leave them at the library’s doors; take the materials with you and return them when the drop is open. Any “borrowed” magazines are not to be returned; they are yours to keep.