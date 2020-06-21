Sarah Jessica Parker Launches New Rosé

Amagansett’s award winning actor, producer, designer Sarah Jessica Parker is adding a new rosé wine to her collection of wines with Invivo & Co. Released just in time for summer sipping, this premium rosé—Invivo X, SJP—comes from the South of France and has been crafted in partnership with Parker, the founders of Invivo, and a family estate in Provence.

“Blending the rosé was an experience I never thought I would be participating in and was not only great fun but, as always with my partners at Invivo, informative, surprising, delicious and wonderfully satisfying,” says Parker. “I am so looking forward to adding it to our collection of wines.”

The full-bodied wine offers tasting notes of clear rose petals and bright summer berry characters. The new Invivo X, SJP Rosé has a suggested retail price of $20 and rolls out nationwide this summer.