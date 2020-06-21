Grapevine

Sarah Jessica Parker Launches New Rosé

The star's line of wine continues to grow.

Jessica Mackin-Cipro June 21, 2020
Sarah Jessica Parker's new rosé comes from France, Photo: Courtesy Invivo

Amagansett’s award winning actor, producer, designer Sarah Jessica Parker is adding a new rosé wine to her collection of wines with Invivo & Co. Released just in time for summer sipping, this premium rosé—Invivo X, SJP—comes from the South of France and has been crafted in partnership with Parker, the founders of Invivo, and a family estate in Provence. 

“Blending the rosé was an experience I never thought I would be participating in and was not only great fun but, as always with my partners at Invivo, informative, surprising, delicious and wonderfully satisfying,” says Parker. “I am so looking forward to adding it to our collection of wines.” 

The full-bodied wine offers tasting notes of clear rose petals and bright summer berry characters. The new Invivo X, SJP Rosé has a suggested retail price of $20 and rolls out nationwide this summer. 

Facebook Comments

Related Articles

June 18, 2020
165

Wölffer Estate Vineyard Reopens by Reservation

Orange juice in a glass on the beach. Summer concept.
June 16, 2020
218

Cheers to Hamptons and North Fork Restaurants Serving Cocktails To-Go

winery
May 23, 2020
276

Let the Wine Flow: East End Wineries Adapt to a Changing World

March 27, 2020
529

Bistro Été Shares Thanks, Pink Grapefruit Cocktail Recipe and More Drinks To-Go