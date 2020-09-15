South O’ the Highway

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to Produce Lifetime True Crime Films

The films will be part of the Ripped from the Headlines.

September 15, 2020
Water Mill power couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will produce new Lifetime movies based on true crime stories.

The two untitled projects will be part of Lifetime’s popular Ripped from the Headlines lineup, which has attracted more than 25 million viewers since January 2020. Previous films under the Ripped from the Headlines banner include Ripped from the Headlines slate of Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story, Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer, Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story, Neighbor in the Window and You Can’t Take My Daughter.

“As longtime true crime fans, there is nothing more thrilling than tuning into a Lifetime original movie,” Ripa and Consuelos said in a statement.

Ripa and Consuelos have produced several high-profile projects through their Milojo Productions banner, including Fire Island, a reality series set in the popular gay resort community off Long Island.

