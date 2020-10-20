Autumn is the perfect time to plan a getaway to the East End, whether it’s a weekend in Long Island Wine Country, a weeklong escape to the seaside in Montauk or a day trip to enjoy the sights and activities awaiting throughout the Hamptons and North Fork. And the best place to start is with the Dan’s Best of the Best picks for Recreation, Travel and Tourism.
A beautiful hotel overlooking the ocean or a bed & breakfast steps away from a historic village. A helicopter flight service to get you from New York City to the Hamptons without any time in traffic or a boat rental to get you out on the water. A fabulous family attraction for an outing with the kids, a great golf course for a long walk spoiled, a superior SUP rental…whatever your idea of a perfect trip to the East End entails, you’ll find it with Dan’s Best of the Best—and you can tell everyone who your favorites are when you vote for Dan’s Best of the Best Recreation, Travel and Tourism.
Hamptons Best of the Best Recreation, Travel and Tourism Defending Champs
BEST AIR CHARTER
Platinum– Air Hamptons
Gold– Helicopter Flight Services
Silver– Shoreline Aviation
Bronze– Wings Air
BEST BED & BREAKFAST/INN
Platinum– The Hampton Maid
Gold– The Baker House 1650
Silver– The Maidstone
Bronze– 1770 House Restaurant & Inn
BEST BIKE RENTAL
Platinum– Sag Harbor Cycle Company
Gold– Amagansett Beach and Bicycle Company
Silver– The Local Bike Shop
Bronze– Rotations Bicycle Center
BEST BIKE TOUR COMPANY
Platinum– Amagansett Beach and Bicycle Company
Gold– Weekend Warrior Tours
Silver– Sag Harbor Cycle Company
BEST BOAT RENTAL
Platinum– Pontoon Paddler
Gold– Strong’s Marine – Southampton
Silver– Hamptons Boat Rental
Bronze– Uihleins Marina & Boat
BEST CAMP
Platinum– Hamptons Baseball Camp
Gold– Sandy Hollow Day Camp
Silver– Future Stars
Bronze– Southampton Camp & Club
BEST CAR/LIMO SERVICE
Platinum– Sunny Limo
Gold– East Wind Limousine
Silver– Groundlink
Bronze– Hamptons VIP Ride
BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION
Platinum– The Clubhouse
Gold– Pollack-Krasner House and Study Center
Silver– Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)
Bronze– Southampton Youth Services Inc.
BEST FISHING CHARTER
Platinum– Shinnecock Star Fishing Boat
Gold– Lazybones
Silver– Hampton Lady Fishing
Bronze– Blue Fin IV
BEST GOLF COURSE
Platinum– Atlantic Golf Club
Gold– Poxabogue Golf Center
Silver– National Golf Links of America
Bronze– Montauk Downs
BEST HOTEL
Platinum– Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Gold– Baron’s Cove
Silver– Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina
Bronze– Southampton Inn
BEST KAYAK/CANOE/SUP RENTAL
Platinum– East End Explorer
Gold– Paddle Diva
Silver– Paddle Hamptons
Bronze– Adventure Paddleboards
BEST MARINA
Platinum– Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Gold– Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina
Silver– Waterfront Marina Sag Harbor
Bronze– Ponquogue Marine Basin
BEST SAILING CHARTER
Platinum– Mon Tiki
Gold– Heron Yacht Charters
Silver– Sag Harbor Sailing
Bronze– Dove Charters
BEST SPORTING EVENT
Platinum– Ellen’s Run
Gold– Hampton Classic Horse Show
Silver– Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League
Bronze– Artists & Writers Softball Game
BEST TENNIS CLUB
Platinum– East Hampton Indoor Tennis
Gold– Hampton Racquet
Silver– Southampton Racquet Club
Bronze– Sportime – Quogue
North Fork Best of the Best Recreation, Travel and Tourism Defending Champs
BEST AIR CHARTER
Platinum– Air Hamptons
Gold– Helicopter Flight Services
Silver– Shoreline Aviation
Bronze– Wings Air
BEST BED & BREAKFAST/INN
Platinum– Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant
Gold– South Harbor Inn
Silver– Ram’s Head Inn
Bronze– Blue Iris B&B
BEST BIKE RENTAL
Platinum– Twin Forks Bicycles
Gold– Country Time Cycle
Silver– Piccozzi’s Fuel & Bike Shop
Bronze– Dan’s Bike Rental
BEST BIKE TOUR COMPANY
Platinum– Brew Crew Cycles
Gold– East End Bike Tours
Silver– Vintage Bicycle Tours
BEST BOAT RENTAL
Platinum– Layla Sailing
Gold– Lighthouse Marina
Silver– Strong’s Marine, Mattituck
Bronze– Port of Egypt
BEST CAMP
Platinum– Indian Island Golf camp
Gold– Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp
Silver– Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp
Bronze– Hallockville Museum Farm
BEST CAR/LIMO SERVICE
Platinum– All County Transportation
Gold– Executive Exotic Limos
Silver– Classy Cab
Bronze– Hampton Limo and Car Service, East Hampton, Southampton, All Airports And NYC
BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION
Platinum– Long Island Aquarium
Gold– Custer Institute and Observatory
Silver– Greenport Skatepark, Ice Skate & Carousel
Bronze– Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park & Children’s Zoo
BEST FISHING CHARTER
Platinum– The Peconic Star Fleet
Gold– North Fork Adventures Charters
Silver– PrimeTime 3 & Jenglo Fishing
Bronze– Sundowner Charters
BEST GOLF COURSE
Platinum– Long Island National Golf Club
Gold– Indian Island Golf Course
Silver– Shelter Island Country Club
Bronze– Swan Lake Golf Club
BEST HOTEL
Platinum– The Preston House & Hotel
Gold– Harborfront Inn
Silver– The Menhaden
Bronze– The Gallery Hotel
BEST KAYAK/CANOE/SUP RENTAL
Platinum– One Love Beach
Gold– Eagle’s Neck Paddling Company
Silver– Long Island Canoe Kayak Rentals
Bronze– Venture Out Paddle Board Rentals
BEST MARINA
Platinum– Lighthouse Marina
Gold– Port of Egypt
Silver– Strong’s Marine, Mattituck
Bronze– Brick Cove Marina
BEST SAILING CHARTER
Platinum– Layla Sailing
Gold– Nautical Dreamer Sailing Charters
Silver– Tubby Charters
Bronze– Polar Charters
BEST SPORTING EVENT
Platinum– Shelter Island 10K
Gold– Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League
Silver– Young Anglers’ Tournament
BEST TENNIS CLUB
Platinum– North Fork Swim & Tennis
Gold– North Fork Country Club
Silver– Island’s End Golf & Country Club
