Autumn is the perfect time to plan a getaway to the East End, whether it’s a weekend in Long Island Wine Country, a weeklong escape to the seaside in Montauk or a day trip to enjoy the sights and activities awaiting throughout the Hamptons and North Fork. And the best place to start is with the Dan’s Best of the Best picks for Recreation, Travel and Tourism.

A beautiful hotel overlooking the ocean or a bed & breakfast steps away from a historic village. A helicopter flight service to get you from New York City to the Hamptons without any time in traffic or a boat rental to get you out on the water. A fabulous family attraction for an outing with the kids, a great golf course for a long walk spoiled, a superior SUP rental…whatever your idea of a perfect trip to the East End entails, you’ll find it with Dan’s Best of the Best—and you can tell everyone who your favorites are when you vote for Dan’s Best of the Best Recreation, Travel and Tourism.

Hamptons Best of the Best Recreation, Travel and Tourism Defending Champs

BEST AIR CHARTER

Platinum– Air Hamptons

Gold– Helicopter Flight Services

Silver– Shoreline Aviation

Bronze– Wings Air

BEST BED & BREAKFAST/INN

Platinum– The Hampton Maid

Gold– The Baker House 1650

Silver– The Maidstone

Bronze– 1770 House Restaurant & Inn

BEST BIKE RENTAL

Platinum– Sag Harbor Cycle Company

Gold– Amagansett Beach and Bicycle Company

Silver– The Local Bike Shop

Bronze– Rotations Bicycle Center

BEST BIKE TOUR COMPANY

Platinum– Amagansett Beach and Bicycle Company

Gold– Weekend Warrior Tours

Silver– Sag Harbor Cycle Company

BEST BOAT RENTAL

Platinum– Pontoon Paddler

Gold– Strong’s Marine – Southampton

Silver– Hamptons Boat Rental

Bronze– Uihleins Marina & Boat

BEST CAMP

Platinum– Hamptons Baseball Camp

Gold– Sandy Hollow Day Camp

Silver– Future Stars

Bronze– Southampton Camp & Club

BEST CAR/LIMO SERVICE

Platinum– Sunny Limo

Gold– East Wind Limousine

Silver– Groundlink

Bronze– Hamptons VIP Ride

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION

Platinum– The Clubhouse

Gold– Pollack-Krasner House and Study Center

Silver– Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE)

Bronze– Southampton Youth Services Inc.

BEST FISHING CHARTER

Platinum– Shinnecock Star Fishing Boat

Gold– Lazybones

Silver– Hampton Lady Fishing

Bronze– Blue Fin IV

BEST GOLF COURSE

Platinum– Atlantic Golf Club

Gold– Poxabogue Golf Center

Silver– National Golf Links of America

Bronze– Montauk Downs

BEST HOTEL

Platinum– Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Gold– Baron’s Cove

Silver– Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina

Bronze– Southampton Inn

BEST KAYAK/CANOE/SUP RENTAL

Platinum– East End Explorer

Gold– Paddle Diva

Silver– Paddle Hamptons

Bronze– Adventure Paddleboards

BEST MARINA

Platinum– Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Gold– Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina

Silver– Waterfront Marina Sag Harbor

Bronze– Ponquogue Marine Basin

BEST SAILING CHARTER

Platinum– Mon Tiki

Gold– Heron Yacht Charters

Silver– Sag Harbor Sailing

Bronze– Dove Charters

BEST SPORTING EVENT

Platinum– Ellen’s Run

Gold– Hampton Classic Horse Show

Silver– Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League

Bronze– Artists & Writers Softball Game

BEST TENNIS CLUB

Platinum– East Hampton Indoor Tennis

Gold– Hampton Racquet

Silver– Southampton Racquet Club

Bronze– Sportime – Quogue

North Fork Best of the Best Recreation, Travel and Tourism Defending Champs

BEST AIR CHARTER

Platinum– Air Hamptons

Gold– Helicopter Flight Services

Silver– Shoreline Aviation

Bronze– Wings Air

BEST BED & BREAKFAST/INN

Platinum– Jedediah Hawkins Inn & Restaurant

Gold– South Harbor Inn

Silver– Ram’s Head Inn

Bronze– Blue Iris B&B

BEST BIKE RENTAL

Platinum– Twin Forks Bicycles

Gold– Country Time Cycle

Silver– Piccozzi’s Fuel & Bike Shop

Bronze– Dan’s Bike Rental

BEST BIKE TOUR COMPANY

Platinum– Brew Crew Cycles

Gold– East End Bike Tours

Silver– Vintage Bicycle Tours

BEST BOAT RENTAL

Platinum– Layla Sailing

Gold– Lighthouse Marina

Silver– Strong’s Marine, Mattituck

Bronze– Port of Egypt

BEST CAMP

Platinum– Indian Island Golf camp

Gold– Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Camp

Silver– Peconic Dunes 4-H Camp

Bronze– Hallockville Museum Farm

BEST CAR/LIMO SERVICE

Platinum– All County Transportation

Gold– Executive Exotic Limos

Silver– Classy Cab

Bronze– Hampton Limo and Car Service, East Hampton, Southampton, All Airports And NYC

BEST FAMILY ATTRACTION

Platinum– Long Island Aquarium

Gold– Custer Institute and Observatory

Silver– Greenport Skatepark, Ice Skate & Carousel

Bronze– Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park & Children’s Zoo

BEST FISHING CHARTER

Platinum– The Peconic Star Fleet

Gold– North Fork Adventures Charters

Silver– PrimeTime 3 & Jenglo Fishing

Bronze– Sundowner Charters

BEST GOLF COURSE

Platinum– Long Island National Golf Club

Gold– Indian Island Golf Course

Silver– Shelter Island Country Club

Bronze– Swan Lake Golf Club

BEST HOTEL

Platinum– The Preston House & Hotel

Gold– Harborfront Inn

Silver– The Menhaden

Bronze– The Gallery Hotel

BEST KAYAK/CANOE/SUP RENTAL

Platinum– One Love Beach

Gold– Eagle’s Neck Paddling Company

Silver– Long Island Canoe Kayak Rentals

Bronze– Venture Out Paddle Board Rentals

BEST MARINA

Platinum– Lighthouse Marina

Gold– Port of Egypt

Silver– Strong’s Marine, Mattituck

Bronze– Brick Cove Marina

BEST SAILING CHARTER

Platinum– Layla Sailing

Gold– Nautical Dreamer Sailing Charters

Silver– Tubby Charters

Bronze– Polar Charters

BEST SPORTING EVENT

Platinum– Shelter Island 10K

Gold– Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League

Silver– Young Anglers’ Tournament

BEST TENNIS CLUB

Platinum– North Fork Swim & Tennis

Gold– North Fork Country Club

Silver– Island’s End Golf & Country Club

