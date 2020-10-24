Dan’s Best of the Best 2020: Vote for the Best Food & Drink on National Food Day

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Today is National Food Day, which feels like the ideal inspiration for going out there and indulging in all the offerings of the fabulous restaurants and gourmet food shops and farm stands across the Hamptons and the North Fork. Of course, while you’re at it, you should be heading over to vote for your favorites in the Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 contest.

National Food Day isn’t exactly a celebration of with omnivorous intentions, however. Created in 1975 by the Center for Science in the Public Interest, which was looking for a way to raise awareness about the value of eating healthy, sustainable foods, the day is also about taking some time to educate yourself about food-related issues and policies, including nutrition, sourcing and other factors that influence everything on your plate, in your shopping bag and on the shelves of your pantry and fridge.

Fortunately for all of us on the East End, we can visit not only countless restaurants offering healthy menu options and delicious dishes using sustainable, locally sourced ingredients, but the farms and farm stands and shops offering that local bounty have their doors open to us as well. So whatever your plans for celebrating National Food Day on the East End include, you’ll find the ultimate options at Dan’s Best of the Best—and you can tell everyone who your favorites are when you vote for Dan’s Best of the Best Food & Drink throughout the Hamptons and North Fork.

North Fork Best of the Best Food & Drink Defending Champs

BEST BAGELS

Platinum – Bean and Bagel Café

Gold – Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

Silver – East End Bagel

Bronze – Love Lane Kitchen

BEST BAKERY

Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Café

Gold – D’latte Café & Bakery

Silver – Junda’s Pastry Crust and Crumbs

Bronze – Briermere Farms

BEST BBQ

Platinum – Wayside Market

Gold – Maple Tree BBQ

Silver – Spicy’s BBQ

Bronze – Commander Cody’s Seafood

BEST BEER/BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTOR

Platinum – Polywoda Beverage

Gold – Thrifty Beverage

Silver – Riverhead Beverage

BEST BREWERY

Platinum – Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Gold – Jamesport Farm Brewery

Silver – Eastern Front Brewing Co.

Bronze – Long Ireland Beer Company

BEST BURGERS

Platinum – First and South

Gold – Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Silver – Love Lane Kitchen

Bronze – O’Mallys

BEST BUTCHER

Platinum – Wayside Market

Gold – The Butcher at Wading River Market

Silver – Stop & Shop

Bronze – Wells Farm

BEST CANDY STORE

Platinum – North Fork Chocolate Company

Gold – Hampton Chocolate Factory

Silver – Love Lane Sweet Shop

Bronze – Sweet Indulgence – Greenport

BEST CHEESE SHOP

Platinum – Kate’s Cheese Co.

Gold – The Village Cheese Shop

Silver – Catapano Dairy Farm

Bronze – Goodale Farms

BEST CLAM/LOBSTER BAKE

Platinum – Crabby Jerry’s at Claudio’s

Gold – Buoy One Seafood Restaurant & Market

Silver – Southold Fish Market

Bronze – Braun Seafood Co.

BEST CLAM CHOWDER

Platinum – A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria

Gold – Hallock’s Cider Mill

Silver – Noah’s

Bronze – Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market

BEST COCKTAILS

Platinum – The Preston House & Hotel

Gold – Brix & Rye

Silver – The Frisky Oyster

Bronze – North Fork Taps & Corks

BEST COFFEE

Platinum – North Fork Roasting Co.

Gold – Hamptons Coffee Co., Aquebogue

Silver – Crazy Beans

Bronze – D’Latte Café & Bakery

BEST COOKIES

Platinum – The Blue Duck Bakery Café

Gold – D’Latte Café & Bakery

Silver – Wake and Bake Inc.

Bronze – Celeste Bakery – Riverhead

BEST CUPCAKES

Platinum – The Blue Duck Bakery Café

Gold – Junda’s Bakery

Silver – Celeste Bakery – Riverhead

BEST DELI

Platinum – Ammirati’s of Love Lane

Gold – Fork & Anchor

Silver – Sterlington Deli

Bronze – Wendy’s Deli

BEST DESSERTS

Platinum – North Fork Table & Inn

Gold – Modern Snack Bar

Silver – North Fork Doughnut Co.

Bronze – Farm Country Kitchen

BEST FARM STAND

Platinum – Schmitt’s Farm Stand on Sound

Gold – Wowak Farms

Silver – Breeze Hill Farm and Preserve

Bronze Sylvester Manor Farmstand

BEST FARMERS MARKET

Platinum – Greenport Farmers Market

Gold – Riverhead Farmers Market

Silver – Port Jefferson Farmers Market

Bronze – Rocky Point Farmers Market

BEST FRENCH FRIES

Platinum – First and South

Gold – The North Fork Shack

Silver – Front Street Station

Bronze – American Beech

BEST FRIED CHICKEN

Platinum – American Beech

Gold – Ellen’s on Front

Silver – Main Road Biscuit Co.

Bronze – Wayside Market

BEST FROZEN YOGURT

Platinum – Flavors Dessert Café

Gold – Scoops & Grinds

Silver – Greenport Creamery

Bronze – Dari-land Ice Cream

BEST GOURMET FOOD SHOP

Platinum – Lombardi’s Love Lane Market

Gold – About Food

Silver – D’latte Café & Bakery

Bronze – Vines & Branches

BEST GYRO

Platinum – Olive Branch Restaurant & Bar

Gold – Hellenic Snack Bar Restaurant

Silver – Wednesday’s Table

Bronze – Turkuaz Grill

BEST HEALTH FOOD

Platinum – Simply Sublime

Gold – The Market & Cafe

Silver – FIT-Foods

Bronze – Green Earth Natural Foods

BEST ICE CREAM

Platinum – Magic Fountain

Gold – Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe

Silver – North Fork Chocolate Company

Bronze – Greenport Creamery

BEST LOBSTER DINNER

Platinum – Claudio’s

Gold – PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill

Silver – Southold Fish Market

Bronze – Braun Seafood Co.

BEST LOBSTER ROLL

Platinum – Love Lane Kitchen

Gold – Southold Fish Market

Silver – PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill

Bronze – Crabby Jerry’s at Claudio’s

BEST LOCAL BEVERAGE

Platinum – Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Gold – LiV Standard Edition Vodka

Silver – Twin Stills Moonshine

Bronze – Wölffer Pink Gin

BEST MARGARITA

Platinum – Lucharitos

Gold – The Frisky Oyster

Silver – PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill

Bronze – First and South

BEST PIZZA

Platinum – 1943 Pizza Bar

Gold – Pizza Rita

Silver – Michelangelo of Mattituck

Bronze – Grana Trattoria Antica

BEST RAW BAR

Platinum – The Frisky Oyster

Gold – Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market

Silver – Claudio’s

Bronze – A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria

BEST SEAFOOD SHOP

Platinum – Southold Fish Market

Gold – Braun Seafood Co.

Silver – Buoy One Seafood Restaurant & Market

Bronze – Greenport Oyster Company

BEST STEAK

Platinum – Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar

Gold – The Halyard at Sound View Greenport

Silver – Pace’s Dockside at Strong’s Water Club & Marina

Bronze – Cliff’s Elbow Room

BEST SUSHI

Platinum – Stirling Sake

Gold – Tony’s Fusion North

Silver – Sakura Japanese Restaurant

Bronze – Haiku

BEST TACO

Platinum – Lucharitos

Gold – Mattitaco

Silver – The North Fork Shack

Bronze – Latin Fuzion Restaurant

BEST WINE/LIQUOR STORE

Platinum – Vintage Mattituck Wine and Spirits

Gold – Greenport Wines and Spirits

Silver – Rich Harvest Wines and Liquors

Bronze – Showcase Wine and Liquor

BEST WINGS

Platinum – East on Main

Gold – Jerry & the Mermaid

Silver – First and South

Bronze – The Birchwood of Polish Town

Hamptons Best of the Best Food & Drink Defending Champs

BEST BAGELS

Platinum – Goldberg’s Famous Bagels

Gold – Hampton Bays Bagels

Silver – Hampton Bagel

Bronze – Bagel Buoy Market

BEST BAKERY

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Beach Bakery & Grand Café

Silver – Krieg’s Bakery

Bronze – Carissa’s The Bakery

BEST BBQ

Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More!

Gold – New Moon Café

Silver – Town Line BBQ

Bronze – Silver Lining Diner

BEST BEER/BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTOR

Platinum – Classic Beverage

Gold – Peconic Specialty Beverage, Inc.

Silver – Circle M Beverage

Bronze Sam’s Beverage Place

BEST BREWERY

Platinum – Westhampton Beach Brewing Company

Gold – Montauk Brewing Co.

Silver – Southampton Publick House

BEST BURGERS

Platinum – Union Burger Bar

Gold – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Silver – The Clubhouse

Bronze – The Springs Tavern

BEST BUTCHER

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Peconic Prime Meats

Silver – Village Prime Meat Shoppe

Bronze – Justin’s Chop Shop

BEST CANDY STORE

Platinum – The Candied Anchor

Gold – Topiaire Candy Shop

Silver – The Fudge Company

Bronze – Main Street Sweets

BEST CHEESE SHOP

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Silver – Cheese Shoppe

Bronze – Cavaniola’s Gourmet Cheese Shop

BEST CLAM/LOBSTER BAKE

Platinum – Seasons of Southampton

Gold – Stuart’s Seafood Market

Silver – East End Clambakes

Bronze – Clamman Seafood Market

BEST CLAM CHOWDER

Platinum – The Bell & Anchor

Gold – Springs Tavern

Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Bronze – Canal Cafe

BEST COCKTAILS

Platinum – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Gold – Topping Rose House

Silver – Bridgehampton Inn

Bronze – Cowfish

BEST COFFEE

Platinum – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts

Gold – Hampton Coffee Company

Silver – SagTown Coffee

Bronze – The Golden Pear Café

BEST COOKIES

Platinum – Levain Bakery

Gold – Tate’s Bake Shop

Silver – Montauk Bake Shoppe

Bronze – Harbor Market & Kitchen

BEST CUPCAKES

Platinum – Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery

Gold – Tate’s Bake Shop

Silver – Jerri’s Cakery & Confections Inc.

Bronze – Ye Olde Bake Shoppe

BEST DELI

Platinum – Katrinkas Deli

Gold – Fresco Pizza & Deli

Silver – Pete’s Town & Country Deli

Bronze – Porco’s Country Deli

BEST DESSERTS

Platinum – Union Burger Bar

Gold – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts

Silver – Topping Rose House

Bronze – Pierre’s

BEST FARM STAND

Platinum – Olish Farms: Country Market and Bakery

Gold – North Sea Farms

Silver – Fairview Farm at Mecox

Bronze – Balsam Farms

BEST FARMERS MARKET

Platinum – Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Gold – Southampton Farmer’s Market

Silver – Sag Harbor Farmer’s Market

Bronze – Montauk Farmers Market

BEST FRENCH FRIES

Platinum – Union Burger Bar

Gold – Boom Burger

Silver – Hamptons Farms

Bronze – Rowdy Hall

BEST FRIED CHICKEN

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Herb’s Montauk Market

Silver – One Stop Market

Bronze – John’s Drive In

BEST FROZEN YOGURT

Platinum – BuddhaBerry

Gold – Pink Frog Cafe

Silver – Yummylicious!

Bronze – Scoop Du Jour

BEST GOURMET FOOD SHOP

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Silver – Provisions

Bronze – L&W Market

BEST GYRO

Platinum – Hamptons Gyro

Gold – John Papas Cafe

Silver – Elaia Estiatorio

BEST HEALTH FOOD

Platinum – Provisions

Gold – Simply Sublime

Silver – Second Nature Health Food

Bronze – Juice Press

BEST ICE CREAM

Platinum – Shock Ice Cream

Gold – Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream at Gurney’s Star Island

Silver – Big Olaf Ice Cream Shop

Bronze – John’s Drive In

BEST LOBSTER DINNER

Platinum – Duryea’s Lobster Deck

Gold – Out of the Blue

Silver – Bostwick’s Chowder House

Bronze – Gosman’s Topside

BEST LOBSTER ROLL (Learn more)

Platinum – Lobster Roll aka LUNCH

Gold – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Silver – Tillie’s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Bronze – Ed’s Lobster Bar

BEST LOCAL BEVERAGE

Platinum – Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whisky

Gold – LiV Standard Edition Vodka

Silver – Twin Stills Moonshine

Bronze – Wölffer Pink Gin

BEST MARGARITA

Platinum – Union Cantina

Gold – K Pasa

Silver – Coche Comedor

Bronze – Estia’s Little Kitchen

BEST PIZZA

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Fresco Pizza & Deli

Silver – Scotto’s Pork Store

Bronze – Sag Pizza

BEST RAW BAR

Platinum – Cowfish

Gold – The Bell & Anchor

Silver – Coche Comedor

Bronze – Lulu Kitchen & Bar

BEST SALAD BAR

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Schmidt’s Market

Silver – Red Horse Market

Bronze – Cheese Shoppe

BEST SEAFOOD SHOP

Platinum – Citarella

Gold – Clamman Seafood Market

Silver – Stuart’s Seafood Market

Bronze – Cor-J Seafood Corporation

BEST STEAK

Platinum – Bobby Van’s

Gold – 1 North Steakhouse

Silver – Shippy’s

Bronze – The Palm East Hampton

BEST SUSHI

Platinum – Sen

Gold – Citarella

Silver – Zokkon

Bronze – Suki Zuki

BEST TACO

Platinum – Union Cantina

Gold – K Pasa

Silver – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Bronze – La Fondita

BEST WINE/LIQUOR STORE (Learn more)

*2019 Hall of Famer – Towne Cellars

Platinum – Cork N Jug Wines and Liquors

Gold – Churchill Wines & Spirits

Silver – Bottle Hampton

Bronze – Herbert & Rist Wines and Liquors

BEST WINGS

Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More!

Gold – Ryder’s Wings & Things

Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Bronze – Boom Burger

