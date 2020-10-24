Dan’s Best of the Best 2020: Vote for the Best Food & Drink on National Food Day

Today is National Food Day, which feels like the ideal inspiration for going out there and indulging in all the offerings of the fabulous restaurants and gourmet food shops and farm stands across the Hamptons and the North Fork. Of course, while you’re at it, you should be heading over to vote for your favorites in the Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 contest.
National Food Day isn’t exactly a celebration of with omnivorous intentions, however. Created in 1975 by the Center for Science in the Public Interest, which was looking for a way to raise awareness about the value of eating healthy, sustainable foods, the day is also about taking some time to educate yourself about food-related issues and policies, including nutrition, sourcing and other factors that influence everything on your plate, in your shopping bag and on the shelves of your pantry and fridge.
Fortunately for all of us on the East End, we can visit not only countless restaurants offering healthy menu options and delicious dishes using sustainable, locally sourced ingredients, but the farms and farm stands and shops offering that local bounty have their doors open to us as well. So whatever your plans for celebrating National Food Day on the East End include, you’ll find the ultimate options at Dan’s Best of the Best—and you can tell everyone who your favorites are when you vote for Dan’s Best of the Best Food & Drink throughout the Hamptons and North Fork.
North Fork Best of the Best Food & Drink Defending Champs
BEST BAGELS
Platinum – Bean and Bagel Café
Gold – Goldberg’s Famous Bagels
Silver – East End Bagel
Bronze – Love Lane Kitchen
BEST BAKERY
Platinum – Blue Duck Bakery Café
Gold – D’latte Café & Bakery
Silver – Junda’s Pastry Crust and Crumbs
Bronze – Briermere Farms
BEST BBQ
Platinum – Wayside Market
Gold – Maple Tree BBQ
Silver – Spicy’s BBQ
Bronze – Commander Cody’s Seafood
BEST BEER/BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTOR
Platinum – Polywoda Beverage
Gold – Thrifty Beverage
Silver – Riverhead Beverage
BEST BREWERY
Platinum – Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
Gold – Jamesport Farm Brewery
Silver – Eastern Front Brewing Co.
Bronze – Long Ireland Beer Company
BEST BURGERS
Platinum – First and South
Gold – Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar
Silver – Love Lane Kitchen
Bronze – O’Mallys
BEST BUTCHER
Platinum – Wayside Market
Gold – The Butcher at Wading River Market
Silver – Stop & Shop
Bronze – Wells Farm
BEST CANDY STORE
Platinum – North Fork Chocolate Company
Gold – Hampton Chocolate Factory
Silver – Love Lane Sweet Shop
Bronze – Sweet Indulgence – Greenport
BEST CHEESE SHOP
Platinum – Kate’s Cheese Co.
Gold – The Village Cheese Shop
Silver – Catapano Dairy Farm
Bronze – Goodale Farms
BEST CLAM/LOBSTER BAKE
Platinum – Crabby Jerry’s at Claudio’s
Gold – Buoy One Seafood Restaurant & Market
Silver – Southold Fish Market
Bronze – Braun Seafood Co.
BEST CLAM CHOWDER
Platinum – A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria
Gold – Hallock’s Cider Mill
Silver – Noah’s
Bronze – Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market
BEST COCKTAILS
Platinum – The Preston House & Hotel
Gold – Brix & Rye
Silver – The Frisky Oyster
Bronze – North Fork Taps & Corks
BEST COFFEE
Platinum – North Fork Roasting Co.
Gold – Hamptons Coffee Co., Aquebogue
Silver – Crazy Beans
Bronze – D’Latte Café & Bakery
BEST COOKIES
Platinum – The Blue Duck Bakery Café
Gold – D’Latte Café & Bakery
Silver – Wake and Bake Inc.
Bronze – Celeste Bakery – Riverhead
BEST CUPCAKES
Platinum – The Blue Duck Bakery Café
Gold – Junda’s Bakery
Silver – Celeste Bakery – Riverhead
BEST DELI
Platinum – Ammirati’s of Love Lane
Gold – Fork & Anchor
Silver – Sterlington Deli
Bronze – Wendy’s Deli
BEST DESSERTS
Platinum – North Fork Table & Inn
Gold – Modern Snack Bar
Silver – North Fork Doughnut Co.
Bronze – Farm Country Kitchen
BEST FARM STAND
Platinum – Schmitt’s Farm Stand on Sound
Gold – Wowak Farms
Silver – Breeze Hill Farm and Preserve
Bronze Sylvester Manor Farmstand
BEST FARMERS MARKET
Platinum – Greenport Farmers Market
Gold – Riverhead Farmers Market
Silver – Port Jefferson Farmers Market
Bronze – Rocky Point Farmers Market
BEST FRENCH FRIES
Platinum – First and South
Gold – The North Fork Shack
Silver – Front Street Station
Bronze – American Beech
BEST FRIED CHICKEN
Platinum – American Beech
Gold – Ellen’s on Front
Silver – Main Road Biscuit Co.
Bronze – Wayside Market
BEST FROZEN YOGURT
Platinum – Flavors Dessert Café
Gold – Scoops & Grinds
Silver – Greenport Creamery
Bronze – Dari-land Ice Cream
BEST GOURMET FOOD SHOP
Platinum – Lombardi’s Love Lane Market
Gold – About Food
Silver – D’latte Café & Bakery
Bronze – Vines & Branches
BEST GYRO
Platinum – Olive Branch Restaurant & Bar
Gold – Hellenic Snack Bar Restaurant
Silver – Wednesday’s Table
Bronze – Turkuaz Grill
BEST HEALTH FOOD
Platinum – Simply Sublime
Gold – The Market & Cafe
Silver – FIT-Foods
Bronze – Green Earth Natural Foods
BEST ICE CREAM
Platinum – Magic Fountain
Gold – Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe
Silver – North Fork Chocolate Company
Bronze – Greenport Creamery
BEST LOBSTER DINNER
Platinum – Claudio’s
Gold – PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill
Silver – Southold Fish Market
Bronze – Braun Seafood Co.
BEST LOBSTER ROLL
Platinum – Love Lane Kitchen
Gold – Southold Fish Market
Silver – PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill
Bronze – Crabby Jerry’s at Claudio’s
BEST LOCAL BEVERAGE
Platinum – Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Gold – LiV Standard Edition Vodka
Silver – Twin Stills Moonshine
Bronze – Wölffer Pink Gin
BEST MARGARITA
Platinum – Lucharitos
Gold – The Frisky Oyster
Silver – PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill
Bronze – First and South
BEST PIZZA
Platinum – 1943 Pizza Bar
Gold – Pizza Rita
Silver – Michelangelo of Mattituck
Bronze – Grana Trattoria Antica
BEST RAW BAR
Platinum – The Frisky Oyster
Gold – Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market
Silver – Claudio’s
Bronze – A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria
BEST SEAFOOD SHOP
Platinum – Southold Fish Market
Gold – Braun Seafood Co.
Silver – Buoy One Seafood Restaurant & Market
Bronze – Greenport Oyster Company
BEST STEAK
Platinum – Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar
Gold – The Halyard at Sound View Greenport
Silver – Pace’s Dockside at Strong’s Water Club & Marina
Bronze – Cliff’s Elbow Room
BEST SUSHI
Platinum – Stirling Sake
Gold – Tony’s Fusion North
Silver – Sakura Japanese Restaurant
Bronze – Haiku
BEST TACO
Platinum – Lucharitos
Gold – Mattitaco
Silver – The North Fork Shack
Bronze – Latin Fuzion Restaurant
BEST WINE/LIQUOR STORE
Platinum – Vintage Mattituck Wine and Spirits
Gold – Greenport Wines and Spirits
Silver – Rich Harvest Wines and Liquors
Bronze – Showcase Wine and Liquor
BEST WINGS
Platinum – East on Main
Gold – Jerry & the Mermaid
Silver – First and South
Bronze – The Birchwood of Polish Town
Hamptons Best of the Best Food & Drink Defending Champs
BEST BAGELS
Platinum – Goldberg’s Famous Bagels
Gold – Hampton Bays Bagels
Silver – Hampton Bagel
Bronze – Bagel Buoy Market
BEST BAKERY
Platinum – Citarella
Gold – Beach Bakery & Grand Café
Silver – Krieg’s Bakery
Bronze – Carissa’s The Bakery
BEST BBQ
Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More!
Gold – New Moon Café
Silver – Town Line BBQ
Bronze – Silver Lining Diner
BEST BEER/BEVERAGE DISTRIBUTOR
Platinum – Classic Beverage
Gold – Peconic Specialty Beverage, Inc.
Silver – Circle M Beverage
Bronze Sam’s Beverage Place
BEST BREWERY
Platinum – Westhampton Beach Brewing Company
Gold – Montauk Brewing Co.
Silver – Southampton Publick House
BEST BURGERS
Platinum – Union Burger Bar
Gold – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Silver – The Clubhouse
Bronze – The Springs Tavern
BEST BUTCHER
Platinum – Citarella
Gold – Peconic Prime Meats
Silver – Village Prime Meat Shoppe
Bronze – Justin’s Chop Shop
BEST CANDY STORE
Platinum – The Candied Anchor
Gold – Topiaire Candy Shop
Silver – The Fudge Company
Bronze – Main Street Sweets
BEST CHEESE SHOP
Platinum – Citarella
Gold – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Silver – Cheese Shoppe
Bronze – Cavaniola’s Gourmet Cheese Shop
BEST CLAM/LOBSTER BAKE
Platinum – Seasons of Southampton
Gold – Stuart’s Seafood Market
Silver – East End Clambakes
Bronze – Clamman Seafood Market
BEST CLAM CHOWDER
Platinum – The Bell & Anchor
Gold – Springs Tavern
Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Bronze – Canal Cafe
BEST COCKTAILS
Platinum – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar
Gold – Topping Rose House
Silver – Bridgehampton Inn
Bronze – Cowfish
BEST COFFEE
Platinum – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts
Gold – Hampton Coffee Company
Silver – SagTown Coffee
Bronze – The Golden Pear Café
BEST COOKIES
Platinum – Levain Bakery
Gold – Tate’s Bake Shop
Silver – Montauk Bake Shoppe
Bronze – Harbor Market & Kitchen
BEST CUPCAKES
Platinum – Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery
Gold – Tate’s Bake Shop
Silver – Jerri’s Cakery & Confections Inc.
Bronze – Ye Olde Bake Shoppe
BEST DELI
Platinum – Katrinkas Deli
Gold – Fresco Pizza & Deli
Silver – Pete’s Town & Country Deli
Bronze – Porco’s Country Deli
BEST DESSERTS
Platinum – Union Burger Bar
Gold – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts
Silver – Topping Rose House
Bronze – Pierre’s
BEST FARM STAND
Platinum – Olish Farms: Country Market and Bakery
Gold – North Sea Farms
Silver – Fairview Farm at Mecox
Bronze – Balsam Farms
BEST FARMERS MARKET
Platinum – Westhampton Beach Farmers Market
Gold – Southampton Farmer’s Market
Silver – Sag Harbor Farmer’s Market
Bronze – Montauk Farmers Market
BEST FRENCH FRIES
Platinum – Union Burger Bar
Gold – Boom Burger
Silver – Hamptons Farms
Bronze – Rowdy Hall
BEST FRIED CHICKEN
Platinum – Citarella
Gold – Herb’s Montauk Market
Silver – One Stop Market
Bronze – John’s Drive In
BEST FROZEN YOGURT
Platinum – BuddhaBerry
Gold – Pink Frog Cafe
Silver – Yummylicious!
Bronze – Scoop Du Jour
BEST GOURMET FOOD SHOP
Platinum – Citarella
Gold – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Silver – Provisions
Bronze – L&W Market
BEST GYRO
Platinum – Hamptons Gyro
Gold – John Papas Cafe
Silver – Elaia Estiatorio
BEST HEALTH FOOD
Platinum – Provisions
Gold – Simply Sublime
Silver – Second Nature Health Food
Bronze – Juice Press
BEST ICE CREAM
Platinum – Shock Ice Cream
Gold – Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream at Gurney’s Star Island
Silver – Big Olaf Ice Cream Shop
Bronze – John’s Drive In
BEST LOBSTER DINNER
Platinum – Duryea’s Lobster Deck
Gold – Out of the Blue
Silver – Bostwick’s Chowder House
Bronze – Gosman’s Topside
BEST LOBSTER ROLL (Learn more)
Platinum – Lobster Roll aka LUNCH
Gold – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Silver – Tillie’s at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Bronze – Ed’s Lobster Bar
BEST LOCAL BEVERAGE
Platinum – Rough Rider Straight Bourbon Whisky
Gold – LiV Standard Edition Vodka
Silver – Twin Stills Moonshine
Bronze – Wölffer Pink Gin
BEST MARGARITA
Platinum – Union Cantina
Gold – K Pasa
Silver – Coche Comedor
Bronze – Estia’s Little Kitchen
BEST PIZZA
Platinum – Citarella
Gold – Fresco Pizza & Deli
Silver – Scotto’s Pork Store
Bronze – Sag Pizza
BEST RAW BAR
Platinum – Cowfish
Gold – The Bell & Anchor
Silver – Coche Comedor
Bronze – Lulu Kitchen & Bar
BEST SALAD BAR
Platinum – Citarella
Gold – Schmidt’s Market
Silver – Red Horse Market
Bronze – Cheese Shoppe
BEST SEAFOOD SHOP
Platinum – Citarella
Gold – Clamman Seafood Market
Silver – Stuart’s Seafood Market
Bronze – Cor-J Seafood Corporation
BEST STEAK
Platinum – Bobby Van’s
Gold – 1 North Steakhouse
Silver – Shippy’s
Bronze – The Palm East Hampton
BEST SUSHI
Platinum – Sen
Gold – Citarella
Silver – Zokkon
Bronze – Suki Zuki
BEST TACO
Platinum – Union Cantina
Gold – K Pasa
Silver – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar
Bronze – La Fondita
BEST WINE/LIQUOR STORE (Learn more)
*2019 Hall of Famer – Towne Cellars
Platinum – Cork N Jug Wines and Liquors
Gold – Churchill Wines & Spirits
Silver – Bottle Hampton
Bronze – Herbert & Rist Wines and Liquors
BEST WINGS
Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More!
Gold – Ryder’s Wings & Things
Silver – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Bronze – Boom Burger
