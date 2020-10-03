South o’ the Highway

Kelly Ripa Celebrates a Fabulous 50th Birthday

By
comments
Posted on
Kelly Ripa, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Kelly Ripa, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

A very happy birthday to Water Mill’s Kelly Ripa, who celebrated her 50th on October 2.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine ☀️ I love you, sexy.. ♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on

Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, posted a message to his wife on Instagram with several photos of her. Ripa, similarly, posted a series of photos on Instagram with her friend, musician and actor Jake Shears, whose birthday is October 3.

Ripa is the co-host of Live! with Kelly and Ryan with Ryan Seacrest and got her start on the soap opera All My Children, where she and Consuelos met. Their characters were romantically paired, leading to a real-life love story.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites