Kelly Ripa Celebrates a Fabulous 50th Birthday

A very happy birthday to Water Mill’s Kelly Ripa, who celebrated her 50th on October 2.

Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, posted a message to his wife on Instagram with several photos of her. Ripa, similarly, posted a series of photos on Instagram with her friend, musician and actor Jake Shears, whose birthday is October 3.

Ripa is the co-host of Live! with Kelly and Ryan with Ryan Seacrest and got her start on the soap opera All My Children, where she and Consuelos met. Their characters were romantically paired, leading to a real-life love story.