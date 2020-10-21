Model Nina Agdal Leads Fitness Class in the Hamptons

Supermodel Nina Agdal was seen out in the Hamptons on Saturday, October 17, after leading a workout class.

Every Saturday at 10 a.m., Agdal teaches The Agdal Method class at The Reform Club in Amagansett. The 40-minute class is outdoors and only accepts a maximum of 25 participants. “My workouts are all about sculpting and toning while building lean muscle. I do that through yoga/Pilates–inspired movement using either your own bodyweight or lighter hand weights. I mix in cardio to build endurance through my treadmill routines that are all about intervals so you don’t end up getting bored doing the same thing for 30 minutes,” Agdal told The Daily Front Row in an interview. Those who can not participate in person can download the Nina Agdal App, which recently launched in March and features at-home and treadmill workouts and nutrition guides.

She also partners with various brands each week to help promote businesses such as ORA, Lemon Perfect and Solid & Striped.

The 28-year-old Danish model has been out and about in the Hamptons, keeping busy with boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook, throughout the pandemic. “I have good and bad moments. I think we all do. Most of the time I’m OK. I’ll focus on the positive and just try to keep myself busy and entertained,” Agdal added. “Luckily the timing of launching my app is keeping me busy, and catching up on studying. I can’t say I’m enjoying this. It’s an anxious time for us all, but I am using the time I have at home now to catch up on so many things I’ve been putting off.”