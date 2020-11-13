Julianne Moore Adopts Rescue Pup from Gimme Shelter

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Julianne Moore has welcomed a new member to her family—a 12-week-old lab mix named Hope.

The Still Alice star shared photos on her Instagram as well as explained how she adopted Hope from Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue—close to her Montauk home—right after the 2020 election.

“The previous week I had applied to adopt a dog from @gimmeshelteranimalrescue and when Michelle called last Friday and said our application had been accepted she said that she noticed in our paperwork that we had owned a #labmix named Cherry. We lost her a year and a half ago, and finally felt ready to adopt another dog (although I thought we would adopt an older dog, not a puppy) and Michelle told me there just happened to be a 12 week old #labmix named Cherry being fostered about 15 minutes from our house,” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore)

“We were late to our visit on Saturday morning because we were glued to the TV and felt elated when we drove to her foster home. @hlefcourt and her family were amazing – this puppy was so well cared for and loved, especially by 2 little girls. The puppy was gentle and friendly and named CHERRY so we felt it was MEANT TO BE. We took her home and renamed her Hope, because it was such a hopeful day. We are so grateful to everyone who brought her to us – I love this organization, if you are looking for a special dog please know how much they care about their rescues. We are lucky to have our Hope.”

Photos shared on Moore’s Instagram account showed the 59-year-old actress carrying her furry pal Milly (who has already stolen the spotlight!), her husband Bart Freundlich, and their new pup.

Moore, who last starred in the Amazon Prime film The Glorias in September, has been busy prompting others to vote in this year’s election and sharing her support for President Joe Biden. She’s expected to star in Stephen King’s adapted series Lisey’s Story and the film adaptation of the musical Dear Evan Hansen.