The Top 5 Most Memorable Celebrity Moments of 2020

From philanthropy to scandal, celebrities in the Hamptons made waves this year. Check out these five memorable celebrity moments from 2020.

East Hampton rock legend and rosé maestro Jon Bon Jovi has joined the effort to help feed local families in need. On Friday, May 11, the musician’s Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation announced the formation of their new JBJ Soul Kitchen Food Bank to service East End food pantries.

Superstar Justin Bieber has rented a home in Montauk that’s valued at $5 million. The property, which is located on Old Montauk Highway and not currently on the market, is being rented for $375,000. NestSeekers International agent and Montauk local Dylan Eckardt brokered the deal.