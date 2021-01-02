The Top 5 Most Memorable Celebrity Moments of 2020
Independent/Courtesy Jon Bon Jovi
From philanthropy to scandal, celebrities in the Hamptons made waves this year. Check out these five memorable celebrity moments from 2020.
East Hampton rock legend and rosé maestro Jon Bon Jovi has joined the effort to help feed local families in need. On Friday, May 11, the musician’s Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation announced the formation of their new JBJ Soul Kitchen Food Bank to service East End food pantries.
Superstar Justin Bieber has rented a home in Montauk that’s valued at $5 million. The property, which is located on Old Montauk Highway and not currently on the market, is being rented for $375,000. NestSeekers International agent and Montauk local Dylan Eckardt brokered the deal.
Amagansett resident and superstar Scarlett Johansson has married Saturday Night Live Head Writer and Hamptons regular Colin Jost. The couple, who have been engaged for two years, announced their wedding via the Meals on Wheels America Instagram account to raise awareness for the charity.
Celebrated author and East Hampton resident Colson Whitehead has won his second Pulitzer Prize, making him only the fourth writer ever to win the Pulitzer for fiction twice. Whitehead has been honored for his book The Nickel Boys, which explores abuse of black boys at a juvenile reform school in Florida.
File this one under “strangely not satire:” an Australian woman has blamed her Sarah Jessica Parker-branded perfume after a kangaroo attacked her during her morning run. Tracy Noonan of Beaconsfield, Australia was out for her morning run when a kangaroo jumped out from the brush and attacked her from behind. Noonan recounted the story on the 3AW Breakfast with Ross and Russel radio show.