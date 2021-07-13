Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

More than 300 foodies feasted on the East End’s most delectable dishes during the sold-out Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork dinner at Atlantis in Riverhead on Saturday, July 10. It was the second in Dan’s Papers popular Dan’s Taste event series.

Among those kicking off the amazing cocktail hour were Chef Mike Jeanty of Claudio’s serving tuna tartare with heirloom tomatoes, corn tortilla, and charred Serrano dressing; KonTiki Chef Cheo Avila dishing cured fluke fillet with lime juice, red onion, cancha, cilantro and Aji Amarillo; and eponymous Noah’s at The Chequit Chef Noah Schwartz cooking up Orient Organics roasted beet risotto with Catapano chèvre.

Also whetting appetites was Windamere Restaurant Chef Bruce Miller’s corn soup with summer vegetables and Mattitaco Chef Justin Schwartz with his Sep’s Farm smoked watermelon salad with jalapeño lime dressing with cotija cheese.

Deliciously starting off dinner was Main Road Biscuit Co. Chef Marissa Drago’s buttermilk biscuits with honey butter and chive butter, North Fork Table & Inn Chef John Fraser’s two-mile salad with local leaves, early tomatoes and chive blossoms, and PAWPAW Chef Taylor Knapp’s Peconic escargot with shiitake mushroom shoyu and summer herbs.

The main course fabulously featured Grace & Grit Chef Adam Kaufer’s Sardinian paella with seared prawn and saffron-chorizo fregola in green herb sauce, The Preston House & Hotel Chef Drew Hiatt’s poached lobster with Swiss chard leaves and stems, fermented chile and basil, and The Halyard at Soundview Greenport Chef Stephan Bogardus’ dry-aged Crescent Farm duck roasted with strawberry and Swiss chard.

Pairing those dishes with award-winning wines were the good folks at Paumanok Vineyards, Palmer Vineyards, Borghese Vineyard, McCall Wines, Lenz Wine, Raphael Winery and Pindar Vineyards.

Ending the evening on a sweet note was Steven Amaral of North Fork Chocolate Company, whose desserts included strawberry compote with Sagaponack Farm Distillery rhubarb liqueur, and Disset Chocolate Chef Ursula XVII’s assorted petit fours.

Sponsors of the event were LaCroix, Corona, Blue Moon, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Newsday, Cohen’s Fashion Optical, Dime Bank, The Whitmore Group and Northwell Health.

Rosé Soirée, the next event in the Dan’s Taste series, is scheduled for Saturday, July 24.

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more information.