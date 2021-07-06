Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Were you unable to snag a ticket to the exclusive Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons? Or did you attend and now you’re craving another round of exquisite East End culinary celebration? Either way, you’re in luck, because hot on the heels of Chefs of the Hamptons is Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork.

This premier North Fork culinary event unites a dozen revered chefs for this one can’t-miss pairing dinner only. The evening starts with a curated cocktail hour followed by a perfectly crafted multi-course pairing dinner and then the decadent desserts. All dishes will feature locally sourced ingredients paired with wines from the unrivaled wineries of the North Fork—including Paumanok Vineyards, Palmer Vineyards, Pindar Vineyards, McCall Wines, Lenz Winery and Borghese Vineyard & Winery, all of which are redefining the farm-to-table and grape-to-glass experience.

The 2021 roster of beloved North Fork chefs includes:

ADAM KAUFER of Grace & Grit in Southold

DREW HIATT of The Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead

STEVEN AMARAL of North Fork Chocolate Company in Aquebogue

STEPHAN BOGARDUS of The Halyard at Soundview Greenport in Greenport

TAYLOR KNAPP of PAWPAW in Greenport

MARISSA DRAGO of Main Road Biscuit in Jamesport

URSULA XVII of Disset Chocolate in Cutchogue

BRUCE MILLER of Windamere at Strong’s Water Club in Mattituck

MIKE JEANTY of Claudio’s Restaurant in Greenport

JOHN FRASER of North Fork Table & Inn in Souhtold

CHEO AVILA of KonTiki in Greenport

JUSTIN SCHWARTZ of Mattitaco in Mattituck

NOAH SCHWARTZ of Noah’s in Greenport & The Chequit in Shelter Island Heights

Honoring the culinary and wine creativity of the North Fork, Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork is taking place at the Atlantis Banquets & Events in the heart of Riverhead overlooking the Peconic River. The indoor venue offers stunning views of the Peconic River and a truly one-of-a-kind backdrop for this elegant (but casual) culinary experience.

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit local 501(c)(3) organizations. This year’s nonprofits include Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York, a charity serving people with developmental disabilities across Long Island and New York City; All For The East End (AFTEE), which raises funds for more than 1,000 East End charity organizations and helps those in need directly through its Feed the Need program; and US Autism Homes, which provides safe, independent and joyful living for autistic adults living in Southampton and beyond.

Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons is on Saturday, July 10 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Atlantis Banquets & Events, located at 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. Tickets are $165 and extremely limited, so head to DansTaste.com to grab yours before you miss out on this one-of-a-kind culinary experience. The event is intended only for adults at least 21 years of age.

Several more Dan’s Taste events are on the way this season! Dan’s Rosé Soirée arrives at Nova’s Ark in Water Mill on July 24, followed by Dan’s GrillHampton and Dan’s Taste of Two Forks on August 20 and 21. Dan’s Clambake hits Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina on August 28, and Dan’s Dinner in the Vines comes to Peconic Bay Vineyards on September 25.

Tickets to all Dan’s Taste 2021 events are available now at DansTaste.com.