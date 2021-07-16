Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Did you miss your chance to purchase tickets to Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork? Or have you attended both the 2021 Chefs of the Hamptons and Chefs of the North Fork events and you’re ready for round three? Either way, we’ve got just the thing for you: Dan’s Rosé Soirée!

Typically our Memorial Day kickoff to summer, Rosé Soirée has moved to the end of July this year, now acting as the epic conclusion to the first wave of Dan’s Taste 2021 events. You read that right; we’ve got another exciting wave of can’t-miss events coming this August and September, but for now, let’s talk Rosé Soirée.

Rosé Soirée takes place Saturday, July 24, at the renowned Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill—the Hamptons’ largest privately owned sculpture park and art center, featuring the works of founder Nova Mihai Popa. The event is hosted by Fox5 Good Day New York anchor Rosanna Scotto and features reserved outdoor seating with a multi-course tasting and pairing menu from the East End’s top chefs, but more on the food later.

As always, Rosé Soirée boasts a wide selection of the Hamptons’ favorite summer drink, rosé wine, as well as other wines from vineyards across the East End and beyond, tons of specialty spirits, cocktails and beers. Featured wineries include local favorites Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Paumanok Vineyards, Palmer Vineyards, RGNY, Pindar Vineyards, Clovis Point Vineyard, Borghese Vineyard & Winery, McCall Wines, Jamesport Vineyards and Chronicle Wines, as well as renowned wines from Monte Xanic, The Expressionist, The Great Oregon Wine Company and Jesse Bongiovi’s Hampton Water. A sommelier will circulate throughout the event providing details and explanations of each wine. (Check DansTaste.com for the latest updates on wine offerings!)

Each course features dishes prepared by the Hamptons and North Fork’s most beloved chefs and perfectly paired with a refreshing rosé. These chefs are masters of bringing the richest flavors out of the freshest ingredients, and they’re sure to impress even food connoisseurs with the most discerning of palettes. And where there’s wine, there’s often chocolate or another sweet to enjoy it with, and Rosé Soirée delivers in a big way—showcasing two innovative North Fork chocolatiers and the queen of the Westhampton Beach ice cream scene.

The 2021 Dan’s Rosé Soirée chef roster includes:

SCOTT KAMPF

Union Sushi & Steak in Southampton

BOB ABRAMS

Calissa in Water Mill

SPIRO KARACHOPAN

Spiro’s in Rocky Point

SAMEER MOHAN

Saaz Indian Cuisine in Southampton

RAUL CRUZ

Bamboo Restaurant in Southampton

STEVEN AMARAL

North Fork Chocolate Company in Aquebogue

URSULA XVII

Disset Chocolate in Cutchogue

ELYSE RICHMAN

Shock Ice Cream in Westhampton Beach

ZACH ERDEM

75 Main in Southampton

EVAN SAYER

NAIA Hamptons in Southampton

ED MCFARLAND

Ed’s Lobster Bar in Sag Harbor

A portion of Rosé Soirée ticket proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit organizations. These groups include Little Flower Children and Family Services of New York, a charity serving people with developmental disabilities across Long Island and New York City; All For The East End (AFTEE), which raises funds for more than 1,000 East End charity organizations and helps those in need directly through its Feed the Need program; and US Autism Homes, which provides safe, independent and joyful living for autistic adults living in Southampton and beyond.

Once again, Dan’s Rosé Soirée is on Saturday, July 24, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Nova’s Ark Project. Nova’s Ark is located at 60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. Early bird general admission tickets are $150, and VIP tickets, which include lounge seating and an exclusive bar, are $250.

Get tickets at DansTaste.com before you miss out on this unique wine and dining experience. The website also offers a sneak peek of our next wave of events: Dan’s GrillHampton, Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, Dan’s Dinner in the Vines and more! All Dan’s Taste 2021 events are intended only for adults at least 21 years of age.