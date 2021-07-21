What to Do in the Hamptons This Week: July 23–29, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons fun continues as July concludes with loads of exciting summer events and activities, including live shows, art exhibitions, things to do outside, and even some interesting choices for anyone choosing to remain at home.

LIVE SHOWS

Wonder/Wall: “20,000”

Now through July 25, 8:30-10 p.m.

Enjoy this fun and irreverent mix of words and imagery from Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The Wonder/Wall event will take place in the Bay Street Theater’s new outdoor performance space.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

Dan’s Rosé Soirée

Saturday, July 24, 7-10 p.m.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée is one of the signature summer events featuring a summer favorite, rosé wines, from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and the world. This year the event will have a new format and be hosted al-fresco at Nova’s Ark Project. Our special guest host is Fox5 Good Day New York anchor Rosanna Scotto.

The event will be reserved outdoor seating with a five-course tasting menu from the region’s top chefs paired with flights of rosé wines. A sommelier will be circulating throughout the event providing details and explanations of each wine. Rosé wines from Long Island wine country, France, Italy, Spain and beyond will be served as flights to each attendee.

There will also be plenty of specialty spirits, cocktails, beers and delicious foods all perfect for pairings. Dan’s Rosé Soirée will also feature tastings from top restaurants in the Hamptons and New York City.

60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. DansTaste.com

Live Silent Disco!

Saturday, July 24, 7 p.m.

Rock out under the moon to tunes of your choice with LED-style headphones that light up with different colors depending upon your music choice. You can register ahead of time online.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Seth Meyers Live on the Great Lawn

Saturday, July 24, 8-11 p.m.

Purchase tickets ahead of time for a social-distanced spot on the Great Lawn of the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Seth Meyers is the Emmy-award-winning host and writer of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Temple Adas Israel Presents: A Variety Show!

Sunday, July 25, 5 p.m.

Enjoy this free evening of fun and entertainment on the lawn of Christ Episcopal Church. Bring your own chairs and contact registration ahead of time by email if you’d like to

perform!

5 Hampton Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1285, [email protected], templeadasisrael.org

Reggae Sundays With Winton Irie and Friends

Sunday, July 25, 6 p.m.

Bop over to The Clubhouse Hamptons for this chillin’ event on the lawn. All ages are welcome and there’s no cover charge.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Hamptons Jazzfest: Peter Martin Weiss & Jane Hastsay Ensemble

Wednesday, July 28, 7 p.m.

Enjoy this swingin’ combo of jazz bass and piano at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons. Email ahead of time for additional details.

44 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-377-0737, [email protected], hamptonsjazzfest.com

Jettykoon Thursdays at the Montauket

Thursday, July 29, 6 p.m.

The Montauket is known for its crab cakes, specialty drinks and unbeatable sunsets. And on Thursdays during the Hamptons summer, Jettykoon adds a gorgeous, acoustic sound to the atmosphere.

88 Firestone Road, Montauk. 631-668-5992, themontauket.com

Holiday House Tablescapes “Coming Together” at Topping Rose House

Wednesday, July 28, 5–9 p.m.

Celebrating coming together after more than a year apart, 13 designers will create tablescapes at the Topping Rose House to showcase cutting edge décor and lifestyle concepts to be viewed by the public and to raise funds for Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 917-855-5944, holidayhousehamptons.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Dogs on the Dunes

Friday, July 23, 6:30 p.m.

Sport your beach attire and enjoy the music of the Alex Donner Steel Band, all for a barkin’ good cause! Proceeds will be used to establish the American Humane Military Working Dog Reunification Fund.

1678 Meadow Lane, Southampton. 800-227-4645, [email protected], americanhumane.org

Full Buck Moon Hike with Friends

Friday, July 23, 8:30 p.m.

The July full moon is affectionately known as the “Buck Moon.” You can enjoy it on a leisurely one-hour hike through open fields hosted by the South Fork Natural History Museum. Be sure to register by email beforehand.

377 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Southampton Farmers and Artisans Market

Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sample treasures from local vineyards, pasta makers and bakeries at this open-air Hamptons favorite. Social distancing is observed.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0402, southamptonchamber.com

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m.

Fans of locally-grown and caught ingredients, as well as homemade novelties, will relish the opportunity to mingle while they sample local treasures. The event takes place on the Westhampton Beach Village Green.

Mill Road and Main Street, Westhampton. 631-288-1654, westhamptonchamber.org

Montauk Ocean Swim Challenge

July 24–31

Swim in an open-water ocean race at Ditch Plains Beach to raise money for the Montauk Playhouse Community Center Foundation’s forthcoming Aquatic & Cultural Arts

Center.

18 Ditch Plains Road, Montauk. 631-668-1124, montaukplayhouse.org

Kinesthetic Learning: Functional, Mindful Movement

Tuesday, July 27, 10 a.m.

Bring your own mat to this relaxing and informative event that focuses on body movement and posture. Classes will be held under the Quogue Library tent unless it rains.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Breathe Together

Tuesday, July 27, 10 a.m.

Join the Zoom meeting on the Hampton Library website for an opportunity to improve health through breathing. You’ll also enjoy stress relief and an elevated mood.

631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Chair Yoga with Mary Sammon

Tuesday, July 27, 1:30 p.m.

Strengthen your muscles, improve bone health and develop balance and flexibility through yoga. This Zoom event presents a variety of popular poses supported by a chair. Register ahead of time and you will be sent a Zoom meeting ID.

631-283-9774, [email protected], myrml.org

Optimize Your Immune System: Combat Viruses & Age Gracefully

Tuesday, July 27, 7 p.m.

Join the Hampton Bays Library for this healing Zoom event with author Marie Ruggles. You’ll learn about science-based ways to protect yourself against common illnesses and how to turn your kitchen into an all-natural, power-packed, germ-fighting pharmacy. Registration via email is required.

631-728-6241, [email protected], hamptonbayslibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Clothesline Art Sale

Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

For 75 years, the Clothesline Art Sale has provided accessible artwork to the community, while supporting the local artists who thrive here. Over 300 artists enter the sale each year and art lovers everywhere flock to Guild Hall looking for their next masterpiece. Works range in price from $75 to $5,000 with all proceeds split 50/50 between the artist and Guild Hall.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. guildhall.org

Indonesian Textile and Craft Show

Now through August 9, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Visit the American Legion Hall in East Hampton to view and/or purchase masks, tapestries and weavings. Other handmade goods include wind chimes, wood carvings and sarongs.

15 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-807-9454, americanlegionpost419.com

XS

On view through August 29

This unique exhibition at the Parrish Art Museum focuses on the element of dimension, presenting paintings and sculptures of tiny size. Visitors are encouraged to engage with the details of these artistic renderings close-up.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.