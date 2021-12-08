East End Fun for Kids This Week: December 10–16, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Spend some quality time with the entire family, or discover new adventures and opportunities for your kids with these five special events and activities in the Hamptons and North Fork — plus 10 reliably great East End venues — this week, December 10–16, 2021.

TOP 5 FAMILY EVENTS TO CHECK OUT THIS WEEK

Tween Winter Magic of Clay

Friday, December 10, 4 p.m.

Your little creators in grades 4–7 will enjoy sculpting snow people, animals and festive decorations from self-hardening clay. The event is free, but registration is required.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Santa Is Visiting the Library!

Saturday, December 11, 11 a.m.

Santa will be arriving at the Cutchogue Firehouse by helicopter, then come to the library to meet with every child. No registration is required, and numbers will be handed out in the library for your place in the Santa line.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Rob Scott Holiday Baking on Facebook Live

Saturday, December 11, 1 p.m.

Your teen can tune in during the afternoon to learn to whip up three different types of holiday cookies. Visit the Rogers Memorial Library website ahead of time to make sure you’ve got all of the ingredients handy.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Totems: Spirit Animals with Artist Viva Hinnemo

Tuesday, December 14, 4 p.m.

Learn about spirit animals, otherwise known as totems. Your little creators ages 6–10 will begin by sketching animals that fit their personalities. Next, they will construct the animals themselves using recycled materials and cardboard.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org/workshops-events

Frozen Sing-Along

Thursday, December 16, 4 p.m.

Little fans of Frozen will relish the opportunity to dress up as their beloved characters and sing along with their favorite tunes. Sign up ahead of time on the Hampton Library website.

2798 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

FAMILY FUN ATTRACTIONS ON THE EAST END

Andy’s of Greenport

Little ones and parents alike will love the down-home cooking at Andy’s, including clam chowder, burgers and fried shrimp. There are also milkshakes, brownie sundaes and a tasty kids’ menu.

34 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2525, andysnofo.com

The Candied Anchor

Any Hamptons visitor with a sweet tooth will love this groovy candy shop with an old-fashioned feel. In addition to a fine selection of candy, you can pick up unique baked goods like homemade marshmallows, pies in a jar and goat’s milk caramels. And you won’t want to miss out on their Mermaid Tea options in the winter.

721 Main Street, Montauk. 631-668-8038, candiedanchor.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

The Clubhouse

Kids can enjoy some serious entertainment at this East Hampton hot spot. Play classic arcade games like pinball and skill crane, or hit the bowling lanes. And while you’re there, chow down on some delicious burgers, apps and rustic pizzas.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

John Papas Cafe

This classic luncheonette is a scrumptious choice when you’ve got little diners. Enjoy a tempting variety of Belgian waffles, pancakes and omelets for breakfast. Or splurge on tasty burgers or pita pizzas for lunch.

18 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-324-5400, johnpapascafe.net

Long Island Aquarium

Don’t miss this season’s fantastic indoor exhibits that include an Amazon rainforest, birds and coral reefs. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online, and there’s special pricing for children and seniors.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm

Your little elves will be bouncing for the chance to jump to Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm, where they can cut down a tree, ice skate and even visit a petting zoo. Enjoy some hot chocolate, apple cider and popcorn while you party. And parents will warm right over to the Christmas tree shop, where you can purchase treasures like ornaments, stocking stuffers and mittens.

30105 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-735-9242, santaschristmastreefarmli.com

Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm

This farm has it all, including 14-minute train rides, Santa’s mailbox and Charlie Brown Land. There’s a snack shed where you can purchase pretzels and hot chocolate, and a gift shop for moms and dads. And of course, you’ll want to find that perfect family Christmas tree.

26085 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4619, shamrockchristmastreefarm.com

Southampton Ice Skating Rink

Brrr-ing your little athletes over to the Southampton ice skating rink for some serious winter fun. Check out the website for public skate sessions and reserve your spot ahead of time. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for kiddos during the week, and $20 for everyone on the weekends. You can also rent your own hockey or figure skates for $5.

668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

The Wharf Shop

Parents and young folks who can’t get enough of that vintage toy shop feel will relish in a trip to this Sag Harbor favorite. Collections of crafts, stuffed animals and dollhouse miniatures make this a must-see for collectors and holiday gifters.

69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.