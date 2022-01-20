East End Family Fun This Week January 21–28, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End always delivers fun, culture and educational events and experiences for kids and the whole family. Check out our top five family friendly activities and 10 go-to venues in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, January 21–28, 2022.

TOP 5 FAMILY EVENTS TO CHECK OUT THIS WEEK

Let’s Make a Snowman Storytime

Friday, January 21, 11 a.m.

Your little snowflake ages 1–4 can fly on over to the John Jermain Library, where they can read stories about what snowmen do when they are sleeping. Children will leave with a take-home snow activity.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Mini Golf

Friday, January 21, 5 p.m.

Your little putter in grades 4–12 can get some exercise while mini-golfing in person at the Westhampton Free Library. Space is limited and students can join on a first-come, first-served basis. You can register ahead of time online.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Winter Landscape Drawing Workshop

Saturday, January 22, 10:30 a.m.

Your mini Picasso ages 9 and up will relish this opportunity to learn about horizon lines, light direction and shadows while drawing from photographs. Advanced reservations are required and the fee is $10 per child.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-357-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Bottle Cap Snowman

Tuesday, January 25, 4 p.m.

The bottle caps from your favorite soda will come in handy at the East Hampton Library, where little crafters ages 7–10 can make snowmen ornaments. Register ahead of time through phone or email.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Make Your Own Candy Sushi

Monday, January 24–Friday, January 28

Your teen will have a delicious time creating the sweetest sushi in town. You can stop by the Rogers Memorial Library for all the ingredients and register ahead of time for the link information for this virtual event. Young candy makers can check it out at any time of the week.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

FAMILY FUN ATTRACTIONS ON THE EAST END

The All-Star

Beyond your typical bowling experience, The All-Star offers options like Hyperbowling, which is an impressive blend of electronics, lights and sensors that will take your kiddos’ games to the next level. There’s also an All-American grill with burgers, pizzas and drinks for all.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-4234, theallstargrill.com

Boom! Burger

You can’t go wrong with the wide array of clever appetizers, dipping sauces and burger options at this Hamptons favorite. Nutella sandwiches, fried PB&J and deep-fried Pop Tarts are also part of the tasty fun.

85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

The Clubhouse

Kids can enjoy some serious entertainment at this East Hampton hot spot. Play classic arcade games like pinball and claw, as well as bowling lanes. And while you’re there, chow down on some delicious burgers, apps and rustic pizzas.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

East Hampton Grill

Little and big eaters will love dinner at the East Hampton Grill. Heavenly biscuits, cheeseburgers and fries are preferred by young diners, while parents can enjoy fresh seafood and a fine selection of cocktails.

99 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-329-6666, easthamptongrill.com

John Papas Cafe

This classic luncheonette is a scrumptious choice when you’ve got little diners. Enjoy a tempting variety of Belgian waffles, pancakes and omelets for breakfast. Or splurge on tasty burgers or pita pizzas for lunch.

18 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-324-5400, johnpapascafe.net

LT Burger

A classic with Hamptons locals and visitors alike, LT Burger is especially well known for its kid appeal. With video games, gumball machines and crayons at the ready, little ones can choose from a fine selection of burgers and shakes. The eatery, located in Sag Harbor and Westhampton Beach, is open for lunch and dinner every day except Tuesday.

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com

Long Island Aquarium

Don’t miss this season’s fantastic indoor exhibits that include an Amazon rainforest, birds and coral reefs. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online. There’s special pricing for children and seniors.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Railroad Museum of Long Island

Every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy toy trains and exhibitions at the Greenport location. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 5–12. Kids under age 5 can visit for free.

440 Fourth Street, Greenport. 631-477-0439, rmli.org

Southampton Ice Skating Rink

Brrr-ing your little athletes over to the Southampton Ice Skating rink for some serious winter fun. Check out the website for public skate sessions and reserve your spot ahead of time. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for kiddos during the week and $20 for everyone on the weekends. You can also rent your own hockey or figure skates for $5.

668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

The Wharf Shop

Parents and young folks who can’t get enough of that vintage toy shop feel will relish in a trip to this Sag Harbor favorite. Collections of crafts, stuffed animals and mini-dollhouses make this a must-see for collectors and gifters.

69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.