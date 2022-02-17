Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy our top five family friendly East End events with your kids this week, February 18–24, 2022, and check out some reliable, go-to local venues.

Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Week

Relaxation Through Art for Teens With Project Hope

Friday, February 18, 3:45–5 p.m.

Slow down, relax and get creative at the Amagansett Library. The project takes place in the community room and advanced registration is required.

215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, [email protected], amagansettlibrary.org

Cinnamon Buns & STEAM: Spiral Creations Super Combo

Saturday, February 19, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Your little bakers age 6–12 will enjoy this delicious educational opportunity to make a batch of warm, sticky cinnamon buns. They will work on spiral patterns in a STEAM session while they wait for the buns to bake. Finish the class by decorating with Valentine’s-themed sprinkles.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org/workshops-events

Creating Explorer Journals: Becoming a Naturalist

Saturday, February 19, 10 a.m.

Explorers ages 10 and older can join the South Fork Natural History Museum as they hike through Sag Swamp and record their observations. Little hikers will learn why it’s important to keep records about the environment.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Winter Funcation at Long Island Aquarium

Monday-Friday, February 20–25, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Whether you’re a working parent or just need a break, the Long Island Aquarium has got you covered during the winter recess. For $50 per day or $200 for the week, kiddos ages 5–11 can tour the aquarium, view butterflies and bees, or check out a sea lion show in an educational environment. An arcade, movie room and craft are also part of the fun.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Just A Lucky So and So: The Story of Louis Armstrong

Thursday, February 24

Don’t miss this opportunity to virtually celebrate Black History Month and the story of Louis Armstrong, a famous trumpeter, bandleader, singer and first African American star of a Hollywood film. No registration is required. You can join the presentation on Facebook or the Rogers Memorial Library website.

631-283-0774, myrml.org

Family Fun Activities on the East End

The All-Star

Beyond your typical bowling experience, The All-Star offers options like Hyperbowling, which is offers an impressive blend of electronics, lights and sensors that will take your kiddos’ games to the next level. There’s also an All-American grill with burgers, pizzas and drinks for everyone.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-4234, theallstargrill.com

Boom! Burger

You can’t go wrong with the wide array of clever appetizers, dipping sauces and burger options at this Hamptons favorite. Nutella sandwiches, fried PB&J and deep-fried Pop-Tarts are also part of the tasty fun and this comic-themed spot.

85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

The Clubhouse

Kids can enjoy some serious entertainment at this East Hampton hot spot. Play classic arcade games like pinball and skill crane, and enjoy bowling, as well as mini golf when the weather’s right. And while you’re there, chow down on some delicious burgers, apps and rustic pizzas. Sundays after 5 p.m. is the best time for families to come, as each full-priced adult grants a child free food and a $10 arcade card.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

LT Burger

A classic with Hamptons locals and visitors alike, LT Burger is especially well known for its kid appeal. With video games, gumball machines and crayons at the ready, little ones can choose from a fine selection of burgers and shakes. The eatery is open for lunch and dinner every day except Tuesday.

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com

Moby’s

If you’re looking for a great place to get a delicious bite as you soak in all the flavor of the Hamptons, look no further than Moby’s. Kids can enjoy favorites like pizza and pasta while adults can choose from a variety of cocktail and wine options.

341 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2227, mobysny.com

Montauk Bake Shoppe

Parents rave about the scrumptious, affordable options at this Hampton’s favorite, including the often–praised jelly croissant and crumb cake. You and your little ones can also pick up some lovely breakfast wraps, homemade muffins, or sandwiches while you’re on the go.

29 The Plaza A, Montauk. 631-668-2439, montaukbakeshoppe.com

Salvatore’s of the Hamptons

Your kids will flip for the casual dining that includes pasta, cheesecakes and wood-fired pizzas. Enjoy specials like Wednesday burger nights and Thursday pasta nights where you can build your own dish.

149 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-856-4054, salvatoresofthehamptons.com

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

Polish off a weekend of winter fun on the East End with this East Hampton favorite. Your whole family will appreciate down-home classics like fried chicken and hush puppies. Kiddos can choose from the jazzy soda selection and parents can sample the local beer.

199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Stevenson’s Toys and Games

Enjoy a unique selection of toys, electronics and games at this East Hampton favorite. Free gift wrap is also available. And watch for their new storefront, currently under construction!

66 Newton Lane, Suite C, East Hampton. 631-527-7772, stevensonstoys.com

Southampton Ice Skating Rink

Brrr-ing your little athletes over to the Southampton Ice Skating rink for some serious winter fun. Check out the website for public skate sessions and reserve your spot ahead of time. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for kiddos during the week and $20 for everyone on the weekends. You can also rent your own hockey or figure skates for $5.

668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.