Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: March 18–23, 2022

Find all sorts of fun and enriching things to do in the Hamptons this weekend, March 18–23, 2022, including live shows, art exhibitions, and much more.

LIVE SHOWS

Tom Wardle at Wölffer Estate

Friday, March 18, 5–8 p.m.

Tom Wardle’s soulful tunes will grace the tasting room at Wölffer Estate, where you can enjoy elegant wines, ciders and spirits along with a candlelight atmosphere.

139 Saag Road, Sagaponack. 631-539-5106, wolffer.com

Live Music at Cowfish Featuring TJ Fox

Friday, March 18, 6–9 p.m.

Enjoy the upbeat, acoustic sounds of TJ Fox live at Cowfish, where the spectacular views, succulent seafood and friendly service all get high ratings from diners.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

ARF Food Pantry

Saturday, March 19, 12–3 p.m.

This Saturday, ARF’s food pantry will be open for both food donations and the distribution of pet food at the Petco in Bridgehampton Commons. Unopened packages of both wet and dry dog and cat food are needed.

2044 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org/programsservices/pet-food-pantry

Yoga & Live Music

Thursday, March 24, 9 a.m.

Join certified yoga instructor Christine Panico for a weekly one-hour beginner yoga class in a private room above EHP Resort & Marina’s SiSi Restaurant. She is joined by Gian Carlo who will be playing sitar live for the class each week. Yoga mats and blocks will be provided. Classes are $35; free for EHP Resort guests.

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. ehpresort.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday, March 19, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to get a little green in Hampton Bays. The parade starts at the Hampton Bays Elementary School and travels down Ponquogue Avenue to Montauk Highway.

72 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. hbstpatricksdayparade.com

Passport to Parks: Hither Hills State Park

Saturday, March 19, 1 p.m.

Head out to Montauk to check out the trails less traveled and to get a “passport” booklet with a sticker for each park you visit. Space is limited and reservations are required.

164 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-581-1072, parks.ny.gov/parks/hitherhills

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Fitness For Older Adults

Tuesday, March 22, 11 a.m.–noon

Join fitness instructor Renae Puco as she teaches this basic exercise class geared toward the needs of older adults. Puco teaches classes in body toning, Pilates and Zumba. Register ahead of time and a Zoom ID and password will be emailed

to you.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

East End Libraries Present: Molly Haskel, Women & Film

Wednesday, March 23, 7–8 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate Women’s History Month with Molly Haskell, a feminist film critic and author. Haskell has reviewed for New York Magazine and Vogue. Email the library with the subject “Molly Haskell” for the Zoom link.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, [email protected], hamptonbayslibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour The Watermill Center

Friday, March 18, 2:30–4 p.m.

Take in a cool spring afternoon at The Watermill Center, which operates year-round as an artist residency. You’ll view a fantastic art collection, well-manicured gardens and an extensive library. Dress for both indoor and outdoor exploration.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Encounters: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection

On view through April 3

Enjoy this special collection of works from artists who have a special relationship to the East End. Some were born and raised here, while others maintained studios here for decades. The artists represent a deep connection to the local environment and community through their work.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org