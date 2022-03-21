Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A Suffolk County grand jury has indicted a 34-year-old Riverhead woman on upgraded charges after she allegedly crashed her car while high on drugs, killing her 4-year-old daughter in Flanders in January.

Amy Wesolowski was inducted on counts of first-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger — a felony under Leandra’s Law — operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, endangering the welfare of a child, and driving without a license, court records show. She is scheduled to be arraigned March 29 at county court in Riverhead.

Police have said Wesolowski was driving with her daughter in a 2005 Toyota Rav 4 that collided with a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by 29-year-old Sonya Fezza of Water Mill on Flanders Road at 11:40 a.m. on January 13.

The child, Gracelyn Perkowski, died Sunday at Stony Brook Hospital, where she was taken for treatment following the crash. First responders had initially resuscitated the unresponsive child at the scene after she was pulled from the wreck by good Samaritans and she was rushed via ambulance to the hospital. Both drivers were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment and were released later the same day.

Wesolowski was initially arrested on DWI, drugged-driving and child-endangerment charges. Her attorney was not immediately available for comment. She faces up to 15 years in prison on the top count, if convicted.